DARIEN — The Noroton Heights Fire Department is one step closer to updating its truck fleet.

The Board of Selectmen, at its meeting Monday, voted to approve a $1.3 million transfer from the Board of Finance reserve account for the purchase of a new fire truck. The next step is going to Board of Finance for approval.

NHFD Chief Zachary McEwan said the department, once all approvals are in place, would purchase a new truck to replace the 1988 Mack CF ladder truck, which is the first to respond to structural calls and rescue calls within his department’s response area.

“We have been fortunate to have this truck serve the town of Darien since 1988, being refurbished in the early 2000s,” McEwan said, adding that the truck “has been a seamless apparatus that has served the community well by surpassing its expected useful life. “... A new apparatus will be safer for not only our members but for our community.”

Truck 20 — the one being targeted for replacement — also responds to other areas within the town as automatic or requested mutual aid, and has responded to other communities in support of our mutual aid community partners, McEwan said.

Over the last two decades, McEwan said Truck 20 responded on average to more than 341 calls annually.

The new apparatus would be a 2022 model year, have a 75-foot aerial device, have a 500-gallon water tank, carry an assortment of hose, hand tools, ground ladders, rope rescue equipment, and water rescue equipment.

Replacing the 1988 ladder truck with the new truck, according to McEwan, offers several benefits, including reducing downtime, meeting current safety standards, and reducing the cost of maintenance.

This would also eliminate what has been a difficult task of finding parts for the 33-year-old fire truck. Many of the needed parts are not even manufactured anymore, McEwan said, and dwindling service repair parts come at an exponential rate.

McEwan said the cost of a new truck was determined after months of lengthy committee meetings, which determined the need to replace the 1988 ladder truck. He said there were then additional meetings to determine specifications for the next truck to meet the town’s evolving needs.

