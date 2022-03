DARIEN — The parking lots of Darien’s Whole Foods, Town Hall, both train stations and Ox Ridge Elementary School may not have too much in common.

But in recent months, they have all been the scene of one particular crime: thefts of catalytic converters, often stolen in broad daylight.

Since January, Darien police have logged 14 thefts of catalytic converters in Darien. Most have taken place in commercial or station parking lots, with at least one theft reported out of a residential complex, according to police releases.

Now, police are warning residents to stay as vigilant as they can, though they note that this type of crime is often hard to predict.

“Unfortunately, this is a difficult crime to detect and apprehend,” Chief Don Anderson said during a Police Commission meeting earlier this month. “The palladium and other precious metals that are in catalytic converters, they command a fairly high price. So crime pays on this one until you get caught.”

Anderson said thefts of this nature tend to be cyclical in timing, with the recent rash hard to explain. Typically, thefts in Darien have occurred in crammed train station parking lots, Anderson said.

It can take someone less than 60 seconds with a machine-operated saw to remove the converters, place them in the backseat of their own vehicle, and drive away, Anderson added.

Victims typically only realize their vehicle has been tampered with once they start their engines and hear an unusually loud or rattling sound.

While police have not noted local reselling of the stolen parts, there are plenty of scrap yards in the tri-state area that will buy a catalytic converter without asking questions, Anderson said.

Police have been attempting deterrence methods like stakeouts, but Anderson said the randomized nature of the theft makes it difficult to pinpoint where the next crime will be. The problem is also not limited to Darien, with similar thefts occurring “up and down” Interstate 95, Anderson said.

All 14 thefts this year have occurred during both the day and overnight.

Anderson said law enforcement’s best advice to Darienites is to park their cars in lots where there is obvious video surveillance.

“It might give you a fighting chance that the perpetrator may decide to go somewhere else if there's obvious cameras monitoring the parking lots,” Anderson said. “It’s difficult, but we’ll keep working on it.”