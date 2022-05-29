Darien seeks solutions for teen mental health crisis in wake of student deaths: ‘This could happen again’

DARIEN — The mood on Darien High School’s campus Monday morning was somber, reflective. Students talked in hushed tones and sat quietly in their classes, trying to make sense of the weekend news that another one of their classmates had died.
The loss of three Darien High School students in the past two months has shaken the town. Two of those students — 17-year-old Matthew McEvoy and 16-year-old Hayden Thorsen — died by suicide in the span of six weeks. Both were talented athletes and had a community of caring friends, according to their obituaries.