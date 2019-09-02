Darien scouting to host open houses for students

Darien Scouting is holding an open house this Saturday.

Darien Scouting will host open houses on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 9 to 12, and Saturday Sept. 21 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Andrew Shaw Memorial Scout Cabin, 140 West Avenue.

There will be interactive family fun for all ages including STEM activities, a friction bridge, rope-tying, camp cooking, a model campsite, and more. Darien Scouting provides programs for boys and girls grades K-12, including Cub Scouts for boys and girls grades K to 5, Scout Troops 35 and 53 for boys grades 5 to 12, Troop 219 for girls grades 5 to 12, and a STEM Venture Crew for boys & girls grades 9 to 12.

Students are welcome to stop by and learn more about our growing Scouting community, or email darienscouts@gmail.com for more information.