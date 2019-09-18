https://www.darientimes.com/news/article/Darien-scouting-to-host-open-house-Saturday-14449633.php
Darien scouting to host open house Saturday
Photo: Darien Scouts
Darien Scouting will host an open house on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 2-5pm at the Andrew Shaw Memorial Scout Cabin, 140 West Avenue.
There will be interactive family fun for all ages including STEM activities, a friction bridge, rope-tying, camp cooking, a model campsite, and more. Darien Scouting provides programs for boys and girls grades K-12, including Cub Scouts for boys and girls grades K-5, Scout Troops 35 & 53 for boys grades 5-12, Troop 219 for girls grades 5-12, and a STEM Venture Crew for boys & girls grades 9-12. Please stop by and learn more about our growing Scouting community or email darienscouts@gmail.com for more information.
