Darien scouting to host open house Saturday

Troop 53 Scout Wade Flaherty shows the ropes to potential Cub Scouts.

Darien Scouting will host an open house on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 2-5pm at the Andrew Shaw Memorial Scout Cabin, 140 West Avenue.

There will be interactive family fun for all ages including STEM activities, a friction bridge, rope-tying, camp cooking, a model campsite, and more. Darien Scouting provides programs for boys and girls grades K-12, including Cub Scouts for boys and girls grades K-5, Scout Troops 35 & 53 for boys grades 5-12, Troop 219 for girls grades 5-12, and a STEM Venture Crew for boys & girls grades 9-12. Please stop by and learn more about our growing Scouting community or email darienscouts@gmail.com for more information.