Darien schools work to change culture, climate with Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee Raga Justin March 2, 2022 Updated: March 2, 2022 9:19 a.m.
1 of12
Darien DEI consultant Ken Shelton speaks during the Darien Public Schools inaugural Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Committee meeting at Middlesex Middle School in Darien, Conn. Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. The DEI Committee met for the first time Monday to outline its goals for the coming year.
Tyler Sizemore / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
2 of12
Core values are outlined during the Darien Public Schools inaugural Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Committee meeting at Middlesex Middle School in Darien, Conn. Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. The DEI Committee met for the first time Monday to outline its goals for the coming year.
Tyler Sizemore / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12
Darien's Theresa Vogt posts skills she brings to benefit the DEI committee during the Darien Public Schools inaugural Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Committee meeting at Middlesex Middle School in Darien, Conn. Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. The DEI Committee met for the first time Monday to outline its goals for the coming year.
Tyler Sizemore / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
5 of12
Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum & Instruction Christopher Tranberg speaks during the Darien Public Schools inaugural Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Committee meeting at Middlesex Middle School in Darien, Conn. Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. The DEI Committee met for the first time Monday to outline its goals for the coming year.
Tyler Sizemore / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12
DEI consultant Ken Shelton speaks during the Darien Public Schools inaugural Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Committee meeting at Middlesex Middle School on Monday, Feb. 28.
Tyler Sizemore / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
8 of12
Darien parents work together in groups during the Darien Public Schools inaugural Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Committee meeting at Middlesex Middle School in Darien, Conn. Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. The DEI Committee met for the first time Monday to outline its goals for the coming year.
Tyler Sizemore / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12
Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum & Instruction Christopher Tranberg speaks during the Darien Public Schools inaugural Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Committee meeting at Middlesex Middle School in Darien, Conn. Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. The DEI Committee met for the first time Monday to outline its goals for the coming year.
Tyler Sizemore / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
11 of12
Darien DEI consultant Ken Shelton speaks during the Darien Public Schools inaugural Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Committee meeting at Middlesex Middle School in Darien, Conn. Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. The DEI Committee met for the first time Monday to outline its goals for the coming year.
Tyler Sizemore / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
12 of12
DARIEN — The district’s inaugural Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee kicked off with its first meeting Monday, introducing community members to the district’s new consultant and laying the groundwork for what the committee hopes to accomplish in the next few months.
“Ultimately, you’ll be here to change the culture and climate for our students,” Addley said, addressing an audience of about 50 parents, town government officials, district staff and some students at the start of the meeting.