Darien schools work to change culture, climate with Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee

DARIEN — The district’s inaugural Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee kicked off with its first meeting Monday, introducing community members to the district’s new consultant and laying the groundwork for what the committee hopes to accomplish in the next few months.

“Ultimately, you’ll be here to change the culture and climate for our students,” Addley said, addressing an audience of about 50 parents, town government officials, district staff and some students at the start of the meeting.

During the three-hour workshop, Diversity Consultant Ken Shelton and Assistant Superintendent Christopher Tranberg led committee members through exercises related to team-building and creating a common language to discuss diversity and equity goals.

Among the committee’s goals will be to create a district equity statement and conduct an equity audit, Tranberg said.

But to do that, committee members need to start from the same playbook, he said.

“One of the biggest challenges that we face whenever there is work related to diversity, equity and inclusion is the language itself,” Tranberg said. “So if people are coming to the table with a different definition of terms, that makes things very, very confusing. A lot of our work together is about creating common language.”

This is Shelton’s second onsite visit. He will lead another committee meeting in Darien next month and participate remotely for the remaining three or four visits, he said.

Shelton’s visit follows months of controversy over his position in the district, with several parents questioning the need for an outside diversity consultant and Shelton’s credentials. Some have taken issue with Shelton’s home base of California, from which he has already been conducting some remote training with Darien students and staff.

During one exercise, Shelton asked participants to write down what assets they had as individuals and what skills they needed from others.

“How can we put our intellectual expertise capital and our experiences together to craft a new way of looking at not only the experiences that learners are having within a district, but ensure that every learner is seen and heard?” Shelton said. “Because that’s ultimately what we want to be able to do.”

Shelton also encouraged committee members to reflect on the idea of creating a “brave” rather than “safe” space, which some participants agreed was an apt concept given recent discussions that have raged around diversity-related issues in the school district.

“We all carry scars and we’ve all caused wounds and I think that’s so important in our community,” Darien resident Erin Patterson said. “Because what we’ve experienced over the past year or so, a lot of people have perceived as very black and white. And the reality is we’re all feeling pain and we’ve all caused pain.”

A handful of middle and high school students were in the room, including eighth-grader Caroline Hendrickson. Hendrickson spoke about the challenges some students who identify as part of a minority face when they are surrounded by faculty that do not resemble them.

One of the goals outlined in the district’s recently-adopted strategic plan is to attract and recruit more diverse teachers and staff, Tranberg said.

“Something that I’ve noticed, especially as a student, is that .... there’s a larger (student) diversity than there are teachers,” Hendrickson said. “A lot of my teachers look like me, come from places like I have with lots of open doors and opportunities that some students don’t have. That really makes a school day harder for (some students) than it is for me.”

As a parting assignment before the committee reconvenes on March 28, Tranberg asked attendees to have challenging conversations about DEI with five people in their immediate circle.

He also acknowledged that the meeting had not strayed into the territory some participants may have expected.

“Some of you might leave tonight and think ‘How in the world was that diversity, equity and inclusion?’” Tranberg said. “And that’s an okay thing to ask yourself. But it’s about creating a space for everyone to feel safe to share and contribute. That is the number one goal of the work. And that is what we’re trying to do.”