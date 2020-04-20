Darien schools to offer free grab and go student lunches beginning Monday, April 20

An example of the Darien Schools' grab and go lunch being provided to students beginning April 20.

Darien Schools will be distributing free grab and go lunches to students beginning Monday, April 20 according to a message sent to school families on Sunday. This addition was made after Gov. Ned Lamont announced schools would be closed until at least May 20 to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic

“With school closures extended through at least May 20, the district will meet the nutritional needs of our students by extending our lunch program to any student in the Darien Public Schools. Free lunches are available to any Darien student in need starting tomorrow, Monday, April 20. Grab-and- Go lunches may be picked at Middlesex Middle School, Monday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. throughout the period of school closure,” the email from Dr. Alan Addley, school superintendent.

The lunch will include a deli sandwich, fruit, bagged chips, drink and will be prepared by the food service staff, who will “wear gloves and masks and adhere to the highest health and safety food preparation practices, particularly in light in Covid-19.”

Parents picking up a meal should arrive at the Middlesex Middle School bus loop where they will be asked to open their trunk and a Darien Public School employee will place the bagged lunch in your trunk. Students do not need to be present. Parents can simply identify their children by name and school to the grab-and-go staff.

“Campus monitors will be on site to assist with social distancing practices and to help direct cars to the appropriate location. We ask that parents follow this procedure to ensure social distancing for the safety of our employees,” Addley said.

Parents with food allergy concerns should email the Food Service Director, Myrese Nochomowitz at mnochomowitz@darienps.org Email messages should specify the student’s name and the known allergies.

Special meeting

A special meeting of the Board of Education will be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 21.

The agenda item to be discussed is the district’s eLearning grading and reporting system. It also includes public comment —members of the public wishing to comment on the agenda item should email Schools Superintendent Dr. Alan Addley at aaddley@darienps.org or Board of Ed Chairman Tara Ochman at tochman@darienps.org by 4 p.m. on Monday, April 20.

The meeting will be available live through Google Meet and can be accessed Tuesday morning via Darienps.org.