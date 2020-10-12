Darien schools to hold Zoom sessions for reopening feedback

DARIEN — With schools now in-person full time, Schools Superintendent Alan Addley reached out to families to clarify some attendance procedures and announce upcoming Zoom meetings for parent feedback.

“Among the highlights of our full return was the excitement shared by students who have not seen some of their friends for over six months,” Addley said in a letter to parents dated Oct. 7.

Addley pointed out that remote learning is not a day-to-day option or decision.

“When students are kept home without consultation with the school nurse or if they are absent due to travel, these are not days when remote learning will be possible,” he said.

Families who decide to move from fully remote learning to in-person instruction, or vice versa, will be required to give 72 hours notice to the school principal.

In the case of families required to quarantine due to COVID-19, students will become remote learners for the duration of their absence. Families who have children home due to illness should consult with the school nurse regarding remote learning, which will commence within 24 to 48 hours.

Zoom meetings have been scheduled for parents to provide community feedback on in-person and remote learning models. Logins and additional information will be provided this week.

Oct. 20 — 10 a.m. for elementary and 11:30 a.m. for elementary special education and support services

More Information In order to reduce audio interference, members of the community are requested not to simultaneously view by Youtube while participating on Zoom.

Oct. 21 — 10 a.m. for middle school and 11:30 a.m. for middle school special education and support services

Oct. 22 — 10 a.m. for high school and 11:30 a.m. for high school special education and support services

Additionally, Addley said there will be an informational video released on the district website on Oct. 16. That video will specifically address testing and contact tracing.

“While prevalence of the virus remains low in Darien, adherence to health and safety protocols in the home and community settings will help keep our schools open and community safe,” Addley said.

Parents can access the exclusion and contact tracing procedures and real time coronavirus information from the COVID-19 dashboard located on the “reopening” portal of the district website.

Families can call the nurse informational hotline 203-656-7440 if they receive test results or have COVID related questions outside normal schedule hours.

The Board of Education is scheduled to meet Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m. and the public is invited to participate virtually. Those members of the community wishing to view only, can do so through the Darien schools’ Youtube page.

Community members wishing to participate in public comment can join the meeting via Zoom.

The agenda includes an update on reopening and the costs related to it.