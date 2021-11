Darien School District /

DARIEN — The school district will implement the statewide “Screen and Stay” program announced by Gov. Ned Lamont last week, giving students and staff a pathway to remain in school even if they have been exposed to COVID-19.

The initiative, announced Nov. 4, allows students and staff who have been identified as close contacts to a known COVID-19 case —but who are not yet fully vaccinated — to remain in school if they do not develop systems and were wearing masks.