Darien schools staff take on Harlem Wizards in ‘the most fun ever’ basketball fundraiser

DARIEN — It was a comical trouncing on the basketball court for the home team, but no one seemed to mind because the cause was a good one.

Instead, Sunday’s sold-out fundraiser, which pitted the high-flying professional players of the Harlem Wizards basketball team against some scrappy staff members of Darien Public Schools, had everyone laughing, with substantial proceeds raised to aid the Darien Blue Wave Booster Club.

“We’re so excited to be bringing this sold-out event back to the town,” said parent Gina Gromelski, who organized the event held at Darien High School’s main gymnasium.

The group’s biggest annual fundraiser, it was first held in 2018, she said, but sidelined following the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though the Wizards appeared to again have the advantage over the educators, Gromelski noted, “Everybody wins, because it’s so funny. It’s such a hilarious event.”

The crowd agreed, watching the world-famous Wizards antics with the opposing players, among themselves and with the crowd at large.

“This is awesome,” said parent Peter Shelley, who brought his twins, Axel and Calvin, 7, to meet some of the players before the show.

“The kids have been super-excited for it,” he said.

Likewise, school staff were looking forward to it, though their chances of achieving success were tempered.

“Hopefully I’m not going to get hurt,” confessed Ryan Betts, principal at Tokeneke Elementary School, who suited up to play in a team led by Superintendent of Schools Alan Addley.

“It’s really such a great event because all the elementary schools, middle school, high school and parents all come together,” said Amy Daniels, a booster club board member. Daniels, one of the volunteers on Sunday, said while the district itself meets the needs of the Blue Wave athletes, the club is able to help get some of their “wants” met.

Toni Ann Rongoe, a third-grade teacher at Ox Ridge Elementary School, came out to play for the second time in the charity game, which she described as “the most fun ever.”

“It just brings us all together,” said Rongoe, who was glad the COVID hadn’t stopped this year’s event. “It’s just what this community needs.”