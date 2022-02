DARIEN — Darien Schools officials said they plan to turn the district’s mask policy into a masks-optional policy as of Feb. 28.

State officials at a news conference Monday recommended giving local school districts the authority to decide whether to require masks in public schools starting Feb. 28. The plan is contingent on a legislative vote to extend an executive order that lets the public health commissioner mandate masks in certain settings.

School leaders, including in Darien, are embracing that change. Superintendent Alan Addley said during a Tuesday board meeting that beginning Feb. 28, he is recommending a masks-optional policy.

“Given our rates and where we are, the team feels comfortable that on Feb. 28, we would transition to optional mask-wearing for staff and for students,” Addley said. “So that is the direction that we will be going.”

Addley stressed that people who feel more comfortable wearing masks can continue doing so.

There are also some caveats to the new policy, Addley said. Mask-wearing on all school buses is still required due to federal regulations.

Masking guidelines for sporting events are also currently in flux, he said.

The Lamont administration cited COVID-19 metrics trending downward and the widespread availability of new and old tools to mitigate the spread, from N95 masks and at-home test kits to vaccines and booster doses.

Some school leaders welcomed the change, including superintendents in Derby and Darien, where the district recently penned a public letter asking for more leeway. Still, the policy will shift what has been a raucous debate at the state level to the jurisdiction of local school officials, which is likely to bring with it a slew of challenges for superintendents and school boards to face and teachers to enforce.

In an interview earlier this week, Addley said that the end of masks could also signal the end of other mitigation strategies. In the last week, the district has begun to taper off some pandemic-era measures, such as reducing spacing requirements, he said.

“It seems to me that we would be, for all intents and purposes, trying to return to a normal educational experience after masks are removed,” Addley said.