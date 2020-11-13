Darien schools seek substitute teachers amid staff absences

DARIEN — Pandemic-related staff absences are causing classes in Darien to be taught by prinicipals and school administrators, Schools Superintendent Alan Addley shared at a Board of Education meeting Tuesday.

Part of the challenge is the lack of substitute teachers, so the district is encouraging people to apply for the job. Anyone with a college degree is eligible. A para sub can be anyone with an associate’s degree or two years of college credits. Substitutes are paid $100 a day. Candidates will go through background checks and receive training.

Middlesex Middle School went remote on Thursday because teacher absences made the district unable to staff in-person learning. Darien High School went remote for the second time on Tuesday due to a late reported case.

District chools began the year in a hybrid format but went full-in person on Sept. 29.

Darien resident Kristina Gregory, who went public early with her COVID-19 illness in the spring, and plasma donations since, has applied to serve as a substitute and is waiting for her acceptance and possible school assignment.

The mother of a middle schooler and a high schooler said her diagnosis was part of the reason she applied, as she said she is low-risk to get it again. She said she also would “like to keep the kids in school as long as possible.”

“Their emotional welfare is at stake. I don’t think we have a grasp on how this (COVID, isolation and distance learning) affects their long-term mental health,” Gregory said.

In her Thursday COVID-19 update, First Selectman Jayme Stevenson reported that Darien has 26 new cases over the past 14 days and calculates the 14-day rolling average to be 13.5 cases per 100,000, keeping Darien in the orange alert status.

There are at least 27 cases in the school community, resulting in the quarantine of at least 348 individuals — a substantial increase in school community cases and quarantines since last week.

“Darien is the only town in southwest Connecticut not yet in red alert status,” Stevenson said. “... I understand that COVID fatigue has set in but now is when we all need to dig deep in our resolve to keep our families and community safe.”

She also said the classroom “has proven to be one of the safest places for children to be.”

Addley also urged the community to use caution with social behaviors outside of school, and said ignoring safety guidelines would send all students back into remote learning.

“What we are seeing right now, the spread is coming from community gatherings,” Addley said. “It is exactly working against keeping the children in school, and not being supportive of the teaching staff.”

Those interested in applying for a substitute teacher position can reach out to the school’s human esources director, Marjorie Cion, at mcion@darienps.org.