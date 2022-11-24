Darien school board rejects Open Choice again, meaning no Norwalk kindergartners for 2023-24

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
DARIEN — Though the budget cycle has just begun, one measure that dominated last year's discussions will be noticeably absent after Darien's Board of Education unanimously rejected implementing Open Choice in the next school year.
Introduced last year, the Open Choice program would have welcomed up to 16 kindergartners from Norwalk into the Darien school district. Applicants to the program are often from underserved racial and economic backgrounds, according to state officials.