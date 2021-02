DARIEN — Former Board of Education Chairman Tara Ochman, for the first time in her board tenure, opted to vote down Darien’s school budget, saying she believed the board had a statutory responsibility to include COVID-19 expenses which it did not.

Despite this, after several weeks of discussion, the schools board voted to approve a $106,624,199 operating budget for 2021-22, which is a 4.03 percent increase, or $4,127,821, from this year’s budget.

The vote was nearly unanimous, but the board not adding the expenditures allocated for COVID-19 expenses caused Ochman to make what she called the difficult decision to vote down the budget.

“I am struggling with this decision I am about to make, and in five years, I’ve never made it,” Ochman said.

The debate surrounded the decision to not include just over $800,000 of budgeted COVID-19 possible expenses for the start of the next school year. Those included five full-time positions for extra sections for social distancing purposes, additional nurses for elementary schools, personal protection equipment, a contract tracing nursing stipend, additional lunch monitors to supervise social distancing practices on all grade levels, and more.

Ochman said she believed in the budget, but said she felt strongly that the schools were not planning for PPE and items like a COVID-19 hotline “that we’ve been told will be in place.”

“We are out of our statutory duty, and I will not be able to support this budget as much as I believe in so much that is housed in it,” Ochman said.

Earlier in the meeting, other board members agreed with Ochman and objected to the idea that any COVID-19 expense that might arise would be willingly funded by the Board of Finance was a reason to not include.

On Feb. 5, Addley sent a memo to the BOE with the list of itemized COVID-19 projected costs. Along with the list, Addley said “as requested” he reached out to the Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents, the state Department of Education, and the state Department of Public Health to ask if COVID-19 restrictions could be in place for the beginning the 2021-22 school year.

The “collective recommendations” were that it would be reasonable to estimate that they would be in place for the first 45 days. The proposed COVID-19 costs were to cover those restrictions for the first 45 days.

Along with the email, Addley included a comparative list of 20 neighboring school districts and whether or not they were including COVID-19 expenditures for the next fiscal year in their budgeting process. Out of those 20 districts, which included Weston, Westport, Wilton, Fairfield, Norwalk, Stamford and more, only New Canaan said yes.

New Canaan is budgeting for building substitutes, extra custodians and PPE. Ridgefield and Fairfield are budgeting for PPE only. The rest of the 20 schools said they were not budgeting for any COVID-19 expenses.

During the conversation, BOE Chairman Duke Dineen pointed out that some of the possible grants the district received in the past were based on the fact that expenses were “unbudgeted for.”

Addley, in his email, also said while there are no restrictions on a school district budgeting for COVID expenses, districts who choose to budget for COVID “would not be able to submit those items to federal reinbursement grants should they become available in the future.”

“The Board of Finance will continue to support the board as the new year continues with COVID-19 expenses,” Dineen said.

Board members Debra Ritchie and Sara Parent agreed with Ochman’s position. Ritchie said that said budgeting for probable expenses “is the most fiscally responsible course of action and is being honest and transparent with parents and taxpayers.”

She added that her goal was to support the administration and staff for school reopening in August. Ochman said the board had a “statutory obligation” and said whether the finance board would support requesting more money for COVID-19 expenses was a separate matter.

“It is our obligation to put forward known costs, and COVID is one of these,” she said.

Parent said it would be irresponsible to not include the COVID-19 expenses in the final budget, and agreed the district should not need to rely on the finance board.

“We need to open the schools with the money we need,” she said.

Dineen said while he understood the concerns, changes regarding COVID-19 change on a daily basis and that past experience has shown the schools would be financially supported.

“We’ve reacted with lightening speed to do what we need to do to keep the schools safe. That’s my struggle with it. I’m looking at the big picture and the resources the town has, and we can partner with the Board of Finance to get what we need to get done,” Dineen said.

Addley said he just wanted to make sure that the money is there for these expenses when and if they are needed if they are not budgeted for, and Dineen assured Addley he’d have the board and town’s support.

Ultimately, adding the COVID-19 expenses failed by board vote.

On Wednesday, finance board Chairman Jon Zagrodzky said he supported the BOE’s decision to not include COVID-19 expenses for several reasons, one being that the town’s financial reserve of $23.7 million was “more than enough to cover any unplanned COVID-related costs.”

“Second, budgets should focus on intended, known and quantifiable expenditures. It is not good practice to place an incremental burden on taxpayers for potential expenditures in a rapidly changing environment, particularly when we have sufficient reserves in place now,” Zagrodzky said.

Further, Zagrodzky reiterated that the town has received $1 million in COVID grants but the rules state that the grants only cover “unforeseen expenditures.”

“Budgeting for these expenditures, even if they are only generally described, could be deemed as planning for them, which might disqualify Darien from these grants,” he said.

He added that the BOF “stands with the Board of Education in doing all we can to support the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff.”

The education board also approved a capital budget of $2,312,921 on priority one projects for 2021-22.

The budget next goes to the Board of Finance for approval and then on the Representative Town Meeting. While neither can cut the budget by specific line item, they can cut the school budget by amount, leaving the district to adjust for that reduction.