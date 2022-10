DARIEN — Darien Public Schools is considering adding armed school security officers to the town's elementary schools.

Schools Superintendent Alan Addley presented the proposed security additions to the Board of Education during Tuesday night’s meeting.

Six school security officers were requested in the proposal, one for each of the town’s five elementary schools with another floating officer to cover absences. All SSOs would carry a loaded firearm and a Taser or other non-lethal equivalent. Cost of the proposal was about $500,000 as a supplemental operation appropriation.

Unlike school resource officers, SSOs are former law enforcement officers employed by the school district and not the police department. They would instead be supervised by a Director of Security, who in turn reports to the Director of Finance and Operations. The decision to hire SSOs is partly economic, officials said. Hiring an SRO would require the police department to hire and train six additional officers. A certified police

officer is typically paid between $72,000 and $99,000 per employee plus fringe benefits.

It's not an uncommon practice to hire SSOs, Addley said. SSOs are already stationed in elementary schools in Newtown, Easton, Redding and Monroe. An SRO program has been in place at Darien High School since 2011 and was expanded to Middlesex Middle School in 2019.

According to Addley, hiring armed guards at the elementary school level has been an ongoing discussion with the board for the past year, though recent school shootings across the country, including the tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, have made the issue more urgent.

In 2022 alone, there have been 153 shooting incidents on school grounds in the United States, according to the Center for Homeland Defense and Security.

Addley said the schools in Darien are safe but there are “degrees of safeness,” adding that he preferred it wasn’t the case “that we have to be in a position, or we are in a position where there are firearms in schools.

“The SROs do a super job, and we work very closely and collaboratively with our police department and under Chief (Donald) Anderson’s leadership,” Addley said. “But they carry a firearm, and I think it’s a fair question to say 'should that be the case for our younger people?' Your superintendent’s recommendation is 'yes it should be.'”

Anderson, who answered questions from the board, said he had retired officers he would recommend for the position — as well as those he could not.

“They might have been professional, well-trained, highly regarded police officers, but they may not fit the role of school security officers as I expect them to be,” Anderson said. “A school security officer in our elementary school is going to be part of the school community. He or she is not going to be a Robocop.”

Addley said SSOs, as employees of Darien Public Schools, will undergo training from the district to work with children, but requirements were not specifically outlined.

Several parents spoke in support of adding armed security guards to the schools to protect young students.

“As long as we have armed guards that collaborate with the police department in the schools, it would make us feel — make me feel — much safer,” parent Natasha Tomai said. “I feel as if an active shooter were to enter one of our schools, our kids are sitting ducks.”

Parent Armel Jacobs spoke out against the addition, calling it a “knee-jerk reaction.”

“We are all sitting ducks,” she said. “That’s just a fact of life in America in 2022. There is nothing that one armed guard can do to stop it.

“Before we go really far down this road, we should ask ourselves why, really, are we doing this?” she added. “Is it really going to protect our kids? Is it worth what I have to now explain to my kid about why there’s someone who is armed in their school?”

Other parents, including Katrina O’Connor, who serves on the Special Education Parent Advisory Committee, requested further details about what kind of training SSOs would undergo to interact with schoolchildren on a daily basis and whether they would be held to the same standards as other school staff members.

“Excessive force standards might look different for an armed officer and might look different to a child with a disability,” O’Connor said. “This proposal needs clarity, deeper discussion. Implementing this plan has very real implications for all children, especially children with disabilities.”

In addition to SSOs, the safety proposal also included a $335,000 request for more secure doors in the elementary schools to be paid for from the capital budget.

The Board of Education plans to vote on the SSO proposal on Oct. 11.