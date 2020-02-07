Darien schools announce young composers concert, applications due by March 16

Darien High School Photo: Susan Shultz/Hearst Connecticut Media

The music department of the Darien Public Schools will hold the 20th annual Darien Young Composers Concert. This special concert program will be held on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. The event will be held in the Darien High School auditorium and will feature the works of student composers in the Darien Public Schools from the elementary, middle school, and high School levels.

All compositions for performance consideration must be recorded with an electronic file and submitted along with the application form to one of the school music teachers no later than Friday, March 16, 2020. The student composers selected to perform will have the opportunity to have their compositions reviewed by a professional guest composer and will also meet with the composer in a special workshop to discuss the creative process of music composition and opportunities for professional composers. During the course of each school year, the music teachers in the Darien Public Schools engage their students in composition lessons and activities as part of their curriculum and encourage participation in this unique opportunity.

Guidelines, application forms and other information are available from all school music teachers in the Darien Public Schools, on the Music Department website on the DPS main page, or by calling the Music Office at: 655-3981 ext: 2250.