This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

DARIEN — Newcomer Kadiatu Lublin has been elected to Darien’s Board of Education, joining re-elected members Jill McCammon and John R. Sini Jr.

Lublin, a Democrat who ran as a petitioning candidate, will fill the seat vacated by fellow Democrat Tara Ochman.

A Darien native, Lublin has been involved with Darien Public Schools for years, serving as a member of the Ox Bridge Building Committee and the special education chair of the Council of Darien School parents. She was previously co-chair of the Ox Ridge PTO.

“My goal as a member of Darien’s BOE would be simple: put students first,” Lublin told the Darien Times. “If we listen to what students are telling us, acknowledge honestly the challenges they face, and the ways in which the world is changing, we will be in a much better place to make decisions on their behalf.”

Republican McCammon was re-elected for a third term on the Board of Education, where she currently serves as vice chairperson.

In addition to her responsibilities on the Board of Education, McCammon is the vice chair of the Hindley Holmes and Royle (HHR) Building Committee and spearheaded the Board of Education’s new Communications Committee.

She said her main priorities going into her next term were mental health and suicide prevention, school security and supporting the HHR building committee.

I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue the good work of educating our kids and the important work of rebuilding community,” McCammon said.

“I know it's an uncontested election,” she said. “I'm grateful for that. I feel like that we need a respite as board members. We've been working very hard, long hours for a number of years and I think the community needs the respite.”

Republican Sini was also re-elected for his second term on the board, where he currently serves as chair of the finance sub-committee.

He previously served as a member of the Representative Town Meeting for four years and as a member of the Planning and Zoning Commission for six years, including two as its chair.

For his next term, Sini said he will prioritize improving communication between the school district and the community along with student mental wellness and enhanced security.

Sini said he that as he goes into the next three years, the board intends to “continue what we're doing, just collaborating with the rest of the town officials, listen to every parent — every single parent — taking their views into account and what we do for our constituents throughout our town.”