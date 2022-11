This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

DARIEN — Now plans for the newly designed Ox Ridge School have been unveiled, three more of Darien’s elementary schools due for upgrades have gotten their first approvals.

KG+D Architects Vice President Erik Kaeyer unveiled concept designs of the proposed Hindley, Royle and Holmes elementary school additions at a Board of Education meeting last month. The designs were unanimously approved by the Board of Education.

The estimated construction budget for all three schools is a little over $68 million, with base bids coming just under budget, officials said. All three buildings were last updated in the late 1990s.

The new construction is designed to fit within the Board of Education’s core recommendations, including removing all temporary portable classrooms, renovating or replacing libraries and learning commons and incorporating sustainable design. All schools must also provide an inclusive range of learning environments and maintain design continuity across the school system.

Stormwater drainage and adding parking, aimed at 95 spaces, are also part of the new construction plans.

Superintendent Alan Addley thanked the HHR Building Committee and particularly Committee Chairman Christopher Price for leading the project’s development.

“The excitement in the district, and particularly around these schools and their communities, around the development of these projects, is just palpable,” Addley said.

All three designs have been presented to the Architectural Review Board and are expected to enter Planning and Zoning hearings toward the end of November.

While the proposal is still under review, Architectural Review Board Chairman Liz Geiger said the board was "very much in favor" of the plan presented during a special meeting Oct. 18. The board's primary feedback was ensuring cohesion between the existing structures and new additions and clearer landscaping plans.

"I think it's a really positive report, and I think you guys luckily don't have yet another whole list of things you have to now integrate into this project," Geiger said.

Hindley Elementary School

For Hindley Elementary School, plans include adding a new 11,200 square-foot wing for the library and special subject classes including world languages, art and music.

The current library at the front of the school will be removed and the school’s original facade will be restored to create a more open entrance for students, according to the plans.

The designs also include expanding classroom size and creating additional resource spaces for each grade level.

The exterior will feature a new outdoor classroom between the existing structure and the new wing, an outdoor lunch area and an asphalt playground.

To ease congestion during school drop-off and pick-up, the proposal includes cutting curbs to create a new exit from the school grounds and a new pedestrian walkway to improve safety when crossing Boston Post Road.

For flood mitigation, plans include an underground storm pipeline and a stormwater basin.

Base bids for construction have come in between $1 million and $1.8 million under the $22.8 million budget for Hindley.

Holmes Elementary School

Holmes Elementary School plans to expand by adding 8,000 square feet of additional classrooms, including a two-story addition for first and second-grade houses and fourth and fifth-grade houses.

The school would also have a new entrance leading to an additional art and music wing and extend its learning commons space into the renovated courtyard.

Finally, the Board of Education is in the process of acquiring 32 Hoyt St. — also known as the Curtis property — to house the school’s entire stormwater management system.

The original plans included a parking lot on the Curtis property, but after receiving concerns for safety from Lake Drive residents, Kaeyer provided a revised version during the most recent HHR Building Committee meeting on Oct. 19 that shifted parking to existing lots.

Base bids for the renovations are about $1.5 million over the $20.7 million budget, but the costs would balance out with the under-budget work at Hindley and Royle, officials said.

Royle Elementary School

For Royle Elementary School, the plan includes an estimated 17,000 square feet of additions for a two-story first and second-grade house and a single-story art and music wing.

With first and second-grade moving to a new space, the existing third-grade classrooms will be expanded. Added space will also include more room for the learning commons.

To make way for the new school additions, the rugby field at Royle — already a modified field — could be made even narrower or potentially moved to Middlesex Middle School, officials said.

The school would also add several more parking spaces and a subsurface stormwater detention to mitigate flooding.

The base bid for construction comes in approximately $500,000 under the $24.5 million budget.

General additions

All three site plans include renovations to make schools less fossil-fuel dependent and increase energy efficiency, including dual electrical heating systems, updated ventilation systems and replacement of any existing fluorescent lighting with LED.

Not reflected in the current construction plans but suggested by KG+D are roof replacements for all three schools, which have not been fully replaced since 2006. The combined cost for all three roofs is estimated at $3.6 million.

With the need to replace existing roofs, the Board of Education would have to defer plans to install rooftop solar panels.

Board of Education Chairman David Dineen confirmed that waiting to include solar panels with a new roof in place would be the most efficient course, and the discussions it had entered with Connecticut Green Bank would not be substantially affected.

“While we want to continue to look at solar for all these buildings and become as efficient as possible, they are willing to work with us on a go-forward basis,” Dineen said. “It turns out they also have some challenges with supply chain issues with the Green Bank and with solar equipment. So it’s all kind of playing out to our favor.”