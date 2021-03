DARIEN — A swastika was discovered at Darien’s Holmes Elementary School on Tuesday, according to a letter sent to parents from the school’s principal.

In the letter, Holmes Principal Paula Bleakley said a “hate symbol that resembled a swastika and some profanity were found etched into the paint of the upper grade boys’ bathroom.”

The school is investigating, but Bleakley said the staff took “swift action” in informing the school community that the incident had occurred and “reminding everyone that hate has no place in our Holmes School family.”

“Our school needs to be a warm, nurturing place for each and every member of our community,” she said. “... Encounters with hostile graffiti such as what was found in our school environment can trigger anxiety and depression for students in the targeted group and can hinder students’ social emotional and academic progress.”

She added the school administration believes “many words and symbols of hate are used by students not out of malice but out of lack of understanding.”

As a result, school psychologists spent time educating fourth- and fifth-grade students “about the dangers of words and symbols of hate and empowering them to take action,” Bleakley said.

Schools Superintendent Alan Addley said Tuesday that a custodian discovered the “incomplete swastika symbol” in the bathroom.

“We know, given our most recent experiences over the past year, that the district and community are not immune to issues of prejudice and discrimination, even at the elementary level, when our children are most impressionable and, more often than not, lack full understanding of the meaning and ramifications of their actions,” Addley said.

Regardless, Addley said, “Sentiments of hate, bigotry and anti-Semitism have no place in any of our schools.”

He said the district and Holmes School will be following up with additional educational experiences at the elementary school level.

“The incident also serves as a reminder that we as educators and community members must continue to be role models for all of our children, providing guidance and education on issues of diversity, prejudice, and acceptance,” Addley said.

Swastikas and a Star of David were also discovered during the fall of 2019 at Middlesex Middle School. Following those incidents, Addley said the school district was working with the Anti-Defamation League to “plan developmentally appropriate interventions and learning experiences for students that help promote a safe and inclusive learning environment.”

Those approaches included an advisory lesson on the how use of symbols of hate, bigotry and anti-Semitism had no place in the school community, and the creation of a middle school ADL Student Leadership Team charged with leading school improvement efforts to maintain a positive school climate.