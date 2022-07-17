Darien school officials seek to expand use of stadium lights, pointing to 5-year record as a ‘good neighbor’

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
DARIEN — As the school board moves to secure a special permit to allow expanded use of Darien High School’s stadium lights, some in the community are voicing support but other neighbors say that any change would negatively impact their homes and families.
The Board of Education has operated the stadium lights under a five-year agreement with neighbors that surround the stadium. The state-of-the-art lights were installed in 2017 after a lengthy townwide process.