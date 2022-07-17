Darien school officials seek to expand use of stadium lights, pointing to 5-year record as a ‘good neighbor’

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

DARIEN — As the school board moves to secure a special permit to allow expanded use of Darien High School’s stadium lights, some in the community are voicing support but other neighbors say that any change would negatively impact their homes and families.

The Board of Education has operated the stadium lights under a five-year agreement with neighbors that surround the stadium. The state-of-the-art lights were installed in 2017 after a lengthy townwide process.

Now, that five-year agreement — which limits the days and times that the lights can be used — is coming to an end, prompting the school board to seek a new permit that would significantly loosen those restrictions.

The Planning and Zoning Commission held a public hearing on the matter last week, allowing residents and those involved in the sports community to offer input on the new stadium terms.

The school board is primarily hoping to open access to the community and use the field at night under the lights, said Joe Williams, a lawyer representing the school board. He said school officials have proven they know how to be a “good neighbor.”

“Now we have a track record with the use of the lights,” Williams said. “And the facts are that the use of the lights has gone very well, that there have been very few problems or complaints with nighttime usage of the stadium field. And there have been many benefits to the community.”

The current agreement stipulates that stadium lights must be off by 7:30 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays and 10 p.m. for Friday night games.

Currently, varsity teams can play two games and one playoff game per season under the lights.

Under the revised agreement, teams would be able to play games under the lights until 8 p.m. during the week, while keeping the 10 p.m. Friday cutoff. It would also allow each team an additional regular season game under the lights, with a team total of 12 fall games and six spring games.

The school board also hopes to allot some of the extra time under the lights to youth sports in the area instead of limiting light privileges to high school teams.

But some neighbors pushed back on the proposed expansion, with one asking officials to consider how the noise pollution of the games affects nearby homes.

Harrison Hunter, a neighboring resident, said he has two children under the age of 4 who are constantly distracted and kept awake by the noise from some of the games.

“I hope they play on the fields in the future, but they also have to do homework,” Hunter said of his two daughters. “They shouldn't have to wear earplugs to go to bed at night, which they've had to do because the music is so loud.”

Several high school athletes spoke in favor of the expansion, including rising DHS senior Jake Wilson, who is the captain of the football and lacrosse teams.

Wilson said that when he first heard about the light installation in seventh grade, he was excited to someday play a night game.

“However, I was quickly disappointed, much like many of my teammates, when we learned just how few opportunities we would have to play under those lights,” Wilson said. Working parents rarely have the opportunity to watch the games under the lights because they wrap up too early in the evening, he said.

“What our community needs right now are opportunities to come together and enjoy what our amazing town has to offer,” Wilson said.

The Planning and Zoning commission has 65 days from the July 12 hearing to consider the application. Meetings take place on Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m.