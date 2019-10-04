Darien school district discusses middle school swastika response

A swastika was recently discovered on a window at Middlesex Middle School in Darien. A swastika was recently discovered on a window at Middlesex Middle School in Darien. Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Darien school district discusses middle school swastika response 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

According to Schools Superintendent, the district and Middlesex Middle School have been actively addressing two incidents of swastikas and a Star of David recently discovered drawn on school property.

“The administration and staff have been working with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) to plan developmentally appropriate interventions and learning experiences for students that help promote a safe and inclusive learning environment,” Schools Superintendent Alan Addley recently told The Darien Times.

Some examples include:

· An advisory lesson for all students designed to facilitate discourse on the use of symbols and specifically how symbols of hate, bigotry and anti-Semitism are hurtful and have no place in the school community.

· Planning for student Step Up Assemblies in November to address issues of diversity, bullying and name calling.

· Planning for the establishment of a middle school ADL Student Leadership Team charged with leading school improvement efforts to maintain a positive school climate for all students free from biases, hate and discrimination.

Additionally, Addley said the middle school is considering launching a school-wide act of kindness initiative and will be exploring other strategic educational learning experiences in collaboration with the National Conference for Community and Justice.

“With displays of bigotry, anti-Semitism, prejudice and discrimination on the rise in society and in school districts across the state, it is critical we take an unequivocal stance in denouncing such acts. It is also important, in collaboration with our parents, that we use these opportunities as teachable moments for our young students,” Addley said.