DARIEN — Darien school buildings will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 17 in anticipation of the storm expected Wednesday into Thursday.

Currently a full day of remote learning is planned for Thursday, unless that is impacted by any power outages.

Darien was planning to go fully remote through the holiday break beginning Friday. Schools Superintendent Alan Addley said teachers are preparing students today for the likelihood of remote learning starting Thursday instead of Friday.

“Please note that an actual snow day will be announced in the event that there are widespread power outages and families lose electricity and/or internet service. We will assess conditions this evening and early tomorrow morning to inform that decision,” Addley said.

Addley said school families will receive a SchoolMessenger notice on Thursday by 6 a.m. confirming whether it will be a remote day or snow day. The update will also be added to darienps.org.

Darien Library is closing at 4 p.m. and the Darien YMCA is closing at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Gov. Ned Lamont today announced that as a winter storm approaches and wind chills are expected to drop into the single digits this evening, he is directing Connecticut’s Severe Cold Weather Protocol to be activated beginning at 3 p.m. Wednesday, and lasting through noon on Friday. This is the first time this season that the protocol will be activated.

The protocol sets up a system for state agencies and municipalities to coordinate with United Way 211 and Connecticut’s network of shelters to ensure that the most vulnerable populations receive protection from the severe conditions. United Way 211 operates as the point of contact for individuals who need shelter and transportation to shelters.

Anyone in need of shelter is urged to call 211 to get connected to these services. Protocols have been enacted at shelters throughout the state to adhere to the necessary COVID-19 safety measures.

For emergency management news and resources, visit the state’s CTPrepares website at ct.gov/ctprepares.