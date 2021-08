DARIEN — The Board of Education has filed suit against a Cromwell roofing company, seeking reimbursement for apparent water damage caused in the central office building while the roof was being repaired.

The suit against Imperial Co. Restoration Services states the company failed to “exercise reasonable care when replacing the roof” and properly “secure tarping on the roof to protect from exposure to rain and adverse weather conditions.”

According to the lawsuit, Imperial was hired to perform a partial roof replacement and repairs at the central office, located at 35 Leroy Ave. Work was underway on July 17, 2019, the suit states, when a rainstorm hit the area.

In the overnight hours between July 17 and July 18, 2019, the suit states that, during the storm, water flowed into the building because “tarps on the roof, intended to protect the property, had not been properly and adequately secured.”

The water entering the building damaged the structure as well as its contents and business equipment, the suit states.

"As a result of Imperial's negligence, the plaintiff incurred expenses to repair and/or replace the damaged structural components and equipment in order to continue its business operations,” according to the suit.

No dollar amount was listed in the suit, filed last month in state Superior Court at Middletown. The Board of Education only stated that it is seeking reimbursement to cover the costs to repair and replace the damaged property.

Board of Education Chair David Dineen did not comment on the suit. Heather Adams, of Hartford-based Conway Stoughton LLC, which is representing the school board, could not be reached for comment.

Imperial Co. Restoration Services officials could not be reached for comment.

