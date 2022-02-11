Darien school board member says she received anonymous, insulting letters telling her to move out of town

DARIEN — A Board of Education member, who said she received anonymous letters at her house that contained insults and personal attacks, said she won’t back down from her beliefs about the need for diversity work in Darien.
“I love my community. I’ve given a lot back to my community. ... So the idea that someone would feel like they could come to my house and tell me I don’t belong here — it’s like we’re putting these borders up that don’t really exist,” Tara Ochman said. “Now, I’m pretty steadfast that this just shows how much work we have to do.”