Darien school board member says she received anonymous, insulting letters telling her to move out of town

DARIEN — A Board of Education member, who said she received anonymous letters at her house that contained insults and personal attacks, said she won’t back down from her beliefs about the need for diversity work in Darien.

“I love my community. I’ve given a lot back to my community. ... So the idea that someone would feel like they could come to my house and tell me I don’t belong here — it’s like we’re putting these borders up that don’t really exist,” Tara Ochman said. “Now, I’m pretty steadfast that this just shows how much work we have to do.”

Ochman, a Democrat, posted photos on social media Wednesday night of two handwritten letters scrawled in blue ink that she said she had picked up earlier that afternoon. The sender or senders did not include a return address and did not sign the letters, she said.

One letter refers to Ochman as a “b----” and a “liberal phoney.” It also tells her to move to Norwalk and threatened to leave a For Sale sign in her yard.

The other letter says “we need the status quo” and expresses fear that “turning Darien into the woke slums” will increase taxes.

Ochman said she believes both letters came from one individual since they have similar rhetoric and handwriting. She also said they are likely connected to the recent debates around Darien’s enrollment in the Open Choice program that would have brought some students from Norwalk into Darien. Ochman has supported that program, which ultimately failed after a board vote last week, along with advocating for the school district’s diversity consultant.

“I don’t know that this represents the community at large as much as one individual, but I do feel that these extreme views are kind of growing,” Ochman said, saying she has heard comments in the same vein made during recent Board of Education meetings.

After sharing the letters in a Facebook photo, Ochman said she was told she may have go to greater lengths to conceal her address online.

“What a sad state we’ve gotten to where we have to block our address because I advocated for Open Choice and diversity, equity and inclusion,” Ochman said.

She said she also considers the message to leave Darien and move to Norwalk particularly insulting.

State Sen. Bob Duff, D-Norwalk, who has been a vocal advocate for Open Choice, shared pictures of the letter on his social media pages, calling it “garbage.”

Duff said he has also received some emails, spurred by his support of Open Choice, that suggest Darien is “losing its culture.”

“These types of letters and emails should be exposed, and I think that the community needs to see this because I don’t think it represents the entire town,” said Duff, whose district includes Norwalk and part of Darien. “The days of sweeping things under the rug and moving on are over.”

As of Thursday, Ochman said she had not alerted Darien police, because she did not want to give the letters more power, but did not rule out the possibility of officially reporting the incident.

It serves as a reminder that words are important, she said, especially in light of the recent and ongoing conversations in Darien.

“The sender sounds like someone who really doesn’t understand what’s going on, but does feel empowered,” Ochman said. “And I think that’s something we have to look at as a community. Why are these voices starting to feel empowered? Have we sent any messages that would suggest they can behave like this? I think that’s a question we need to start asking.”