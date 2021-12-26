Skip to main content
Darien sailing group holding in-person boating safety class after two-year hiatus

Raga Justin
Campers from ROSCCO (Rogers School Community Center Organization) summer vacation program enjoy the water during the Noroton Yacht Club's 25th annual Boat/Camp Friday July 30, 2021, at the Yacht Club in Darien, Conn. Person-to-Person, Darien Boat Club, Darien Police Marine Unit, Noroton Fire Department, Norwalk Seaport Association, United States Coast Guard Auxiliary--Norwalk Flotilla 72 and Darien Sail and Power Squadron partner to provide a safe on-the-water experience for underserved children.

Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media

DARIEN — The Darien Sail and Power Squadron is offering residents a chance to dip their toes into the world of boating with their annual boating safety course, the first such class to be held in person since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Frank Kemp, a member of the Darien Squadron who teaches boating safety courses, said the organization is excited to bring in-person classes back to residents starting Jan. 5, 2022, its first in nearly two years. The class functions as a beginner guide to would-be boaters pursuing their license, or as a refresher course to state newcomers.

Given the recent and rapid spread of the omicron variant, Kemp said the organization is monitoring the situation closely.

“We are planning to go forward with in-person subject to common sense,” Kemp said. “If by Jan. 5 common sense says don’t do it, we'll go to virtual. But it's so much more fun to actually talk about boats and have training aids in-person — it’s the fun of being in class.”

Boating education is a longstanding tradition for the squadron — it has been hosting boating safety courses for nearly 50 years, Kemp said. He estimates that around 30 percent of Darien’s community is involved in boating.

The course takes place over six consecutive Wednesdays and is expected to be held at Middlesex Middle School this year. Instructors cover basic boat handling, equipment and navigation rules. Students attend a session on the water in May.

Students who attend the full course and take an exam will receive a diploma that qualifies for the state’s Safe Boating Certificate, or boating license. Typically, 35-40 residents attend the course, Kemp said.

The total cost for the course is $95 and residents can register at http://dspsbasic.blogspot.com/. The first class will be at 7 p.m. Jan. 5.

