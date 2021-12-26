Darien sailing group holding in-person boating safety class after two-year hiatus

Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media

DARIEN — The Darien Sail and Power Squadron is offering residents a chance to dip their toes into the world of boating with their annual boating safety course, the first such class to be held in person since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Frank Kemp, a member of the Darien Squadron who teaches boating safety courses, said the organization is excited to bring in-person classes back to residents starting Jan. 5, 2022, its first in nearly two years. The class functions as a beginner guide to would-be boaters pursuing their license, or as a refresher course to state newcomers.