Darien’s proposed $50M town budget, a nearly 9 percent increase, includes police IT position

DARIEN— A public hearing for the town’s 2022-23 proposed budget drummed up little participation on Tuesday, highlighting the relatively conservative budget season that is in full swing right now.
The public will have at least one more opportunity to share any thoughts on the proposal before it heads down the path to adoption. The budget, which town officials have spent weeks drafting, will need to pass the Board of Finance in early April, then will need final approval from the Representative Town Meeting in May.