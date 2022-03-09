Darien’s proposed $50M town budget, a nearly 9 percent increase, includes police IT position

DARIEN— A public hearing for the town’s 2022-23 proposed budget drummed up little participation on Tuesday, highlighting the relatively conservative budget season that is in full swing right now.

The public will have at least one more opportunity to share any thoughts on the proposal before it heads down the path to adoption. The budget, which town officials have spent weeks drafting, will need to pass the Board of Finance in early April, then will need final approval from the Representative Town Meeting in May.

Coming in at $50,495,721, Darien’s recommended town-wide spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year represents an effort to “maintain or modestly improve services” with a minimal hike to the tax rate, First Selectwoman Monica McNally said during a March 1 meeting of the Board of Finance.

While a nearly 9 percent increase from last year’s town-wide budget of $46,228,340, as approved by the Board of Finance, it takes into account factors like inflation and a drop in several revenue sources since last year, while accommodating a surge of growth in town, McNally said.

“It's reflective of what we want to provide to the town, but yet we also have to be fiscally responsible,” McNally said, adding that she’s in full support of the budget as proposed.

The hearing did not include specifics on how the town will pay for the increased spending plan.

During the March 1 meeting, McNally and officials with Darien Public Schools outlined their respective budgets before the Board of Finance.

McNally said the town operations budget grew by 3.9 percent compared with last year, with public safety — including the police and fire departments and the fire marshal — accounting for a little over 42 percent of this year’s budget.

That is in part because the police department is eyeing a new Information Technology security position, McNally said.

“I'm very much in favor of that — the police department IT is very sophisticated and requires a person that can be dedicated to that,” McNally said in an interview.

Three large redevelopment projects in town will also contribute to the grand list but will rack up the town’s costs, McNally said.

There has been a drop in revenue from building permits, compounded by the costs of hiring a full-time fire marshal responsible for annually evaluating the safety of all the additional units now part of Darien’s housing stock, she said.

The conversion of a part-time employee in the fire marshal’s office to a full-time position represents an increase of $116,671, McNally said.

Other drops in revenue, partly chalked up to decreased parking funds from the pandemic, will result in one position being eliminated, although which position was not named, McNally told finance members.

Capital expenditures saw a jump this year, with the town proposing $6.6 million in new or continuing projects.

The Board of Selectmen has proposed using $2.6 million to buy two fire engines and one fire rescue vehicle, although McNally told finance board members that the Selectmen assumed those purchases would be funded through bonds.

Other major projects include $1.2 million for general paving and $870,000 for sidewalk repair and construction.

The Board of Finance and RTM will be tasked with determining the fate of the school budget in conjunction with the town’s financial plan. As proposed by the superintendent, the school budget currently stands at $110,607,016, an increase of 3.7 percent from last year.

“This proposed increase will ensure the educational needs of our students are met,” said Joanna Walsh, co-chair of the Council of Darien School Parents, the lone speaker during Tuesday’s budget hearing. “We hope as the process proceeds, the board of finance is able to find a balance with an appropriate level of taxation that ensures the continued excellent schools our parents have come to expect.”

Superintendent Alan Addley said he anticipates little pushback on the plan, especially given the recent decision by Board of Education members to omit discussions of the Open Choice program from this year’s budget consideration.

“I’m hopeful we can deliver the budget as presented,” Addley said. “It’s a fair budget that respects the pressures on taxpayer, but also delivers to our kids the excellent education that we’ve come to expect in Darien.”