Darien’s property transfers recorded in June

A house on Lighthouse Way in Darien sold for $2.8 million, one of 24 home sales recorded by Darien's Town Clerk in June.

60 Middlesex Road - Jessica Suarez & Nicholas Buonome to Alyson & Joseph Costigan for $890,000. Appraised value of $869,700. Assessed value of $608,790.

30 Anthony Lane - Donna Haynes Frate to Arsalan Altaf for $325,000. Appraised value of $546,900. Assessed value of $382,830.

41 Holly Lane - Shay Homes LLC to Christopher Allan Hancock & Natalia Jane Hancock for $3,387,500. Appraised value of $2,916,700. Assessed value of $2,041,690.

112 Raymond Street - 112 Raymond Street LLC to Randall & Brooke Weisenburger $1,990,000. Appraised value of $835,200. Assessed value of $584,640.

29 Hillcrest Avenue - Ridgely Brode to William & Claire Munger for $1,450,000. Appraised value of $1,482,700. Assessed value of $1,037,890.

21 Morehouse Drive - William Storrs Morehouse to Todd & Maeve Ives for $1,250,000. Appraised value of $1,523,000. Assessed value of $1,066,100.

5 Abbey Road - Michael McGuinn & Lindsay Caruso to Alison & Alex James Soltis for $1,065,000. Appraised value of $913,400. Assessed value of $639,380.

38 Sedgwick Village Lane - Christine Verderber to James Patton for $650,000. Appraised value of $710,900. Assessed value of $497,630.

6 Lighthouse Way - 8 LIGHTHOUSE LLC to Sam & Abby Barron-Fox for $2,875,000. Appraised value of $3,315,600. Assessed value of $2,320,920.

12 Linda Lane - Richard & Tracey Sears to Ryan & Elizabeth O’Conner for $1,735,000. Appraised value of $1,631,100. Assessed value of $1,141,770.

23 Cherry Street - Michael Bonfoey to Michael Seib Jr & Lauren Cardarelli for $490,000. Appraised value of $570,100. Assessed value of $399,070.

10 Wakeman Road - Seth Brody to Joseph & Crystal Hill for $2,310,000. Appraised value of $2,125,500. Assessed value of $1,487,850.

597 Hollow Tree Ridge Road - Paul Fiorita to Peter & Blair Brindley for $2,100,000. Appraised value of $1,986,800. Assessed value of $1,390,760.

5 Darien Close - William Brauns & Stacy Christensen to John Cain for $680,000. Appraised value of $712,900. Assessed value of $499,030.

7 Raiders Lane - Michael Reardon to Raol Scherwitzl & Elina Bergland for $1,720,000. Appraised value of $1,933,600. Assessed value of $1,353,520.

174 Middlesex Road - Pedro & Britta Mota to James & Stephanie Cennamo for $2,420,000. Appraised value of $2,336,700. Assessed value of $1,635,690.

35 Scofield Farms - Guy Wisinski to Paul & Melissa Fiorita for $2,250,000. Appraised value of $2,731,400. Assessed value of $1,911,980.

90 Leroy Avenue - Eric Sullivan to Ryan & Katherine McAllister for $880,000. Appraised value of $714,400. Assessed value of $500,080.

262 Noroton Avenue - Alexander Vangestel to Sayumphon Petchyotin & Michel Sirisouk for $1,440,000. Appraised value of $2,123,200. Assessed value of $1,486,240.

28 Park Place - Brian Roberson to Gordon Mark Morrison & Nikki Ann Lesage for $1,270,000. Appraised value of $1,012,200. Assessed value of $708,540.

6 Outlook Drive - 6 Outlook LLC to Henry & Jennifer Robertson for $2,752,250. Appraised value of $991,200. Assessed value of $693,840.

4 Moore Street - Robert Scheckler to Achilles Monteiro Figueiredo & Camila Barreto Deoliveira for $712,000. Appraised value of $787,500. Assessed value of $551,250.

7 Kensett Lane - Lillian Voigt to James Boustead for $1,360,000. Appraised value of $1,483,100. Assessed value of $1,038,170.

39 Intervale Road - Sara Hesli to Keith Murphy & Erin Manna for $850,000. Appraised value of $966,000. Assessed value of $676,200.