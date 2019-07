Darien’s property transfers for the month of June

487 Hoyt Street - Matthew Robertson to Rohit Kumar and Monika Mittal for $910,000. Appraised value of $898,200. Assessed value of $628,740.

84 Five Mile River Road -Hayden Cadwallader to Gabriel Johannes & Hanneke Pretorius for $2,305,000. Appraised value of $2,212,100. Assessed value of $1,548,470.

16 Herman Avenue - 16 Herman Aveneue LLC to Michael and Stefini Sherry for $1,135,00. Appraised value of $1,033,700. Assessed value of $723,590.

14 Chasmars Pond Road - Erik Bernotas to Leo Grady for $1,445,000. Appraised value of $1,618,200. Assessed value of $1,132,740.

202 Mansfield Avenue - Michael Baresich to Hayden Pendleton & Laura Shea Lynch for $1,875,000. Appraised value of $2,104,000. Assessed value of $1,472,800.

170 Ridge Acres Road - John Bessom Ward to Robert Thorsen & Sarah Thompson for $3,255,000. Appraised value of $3,637,000. Assessed value of $2,545,900.

29 Brookside Road - Bruce Buening to Tanya Navar Stern for $1,275,000. Appraised value of $1,157,700. Assessed value of $810,390.

55 Echo Drive North - June Dondlinger to Lloyde & Associates LLC for $775,000. Appraised value of $803,900. Assessed value of $562,730.

9 Nolen Lane - Virginia Lindsey to Robert and Caroline Hulick for $2,500,000. Appraised value of $2,373,900. Assessed value of $1,661,730.

45 Fitch Avenue - George Sposito to Michael & Jacquelyn Chevallier for $1,320,000. Appraised value of $648,800. Assessed value of $454,160.

79 Leeuwarden Road - Edward Fitzpatrick to Matthew & Rosemary Jordan for $1,695,000. Appraised value of $1,478,300. Assessed value of $1,034,810.

34 Pasture Lane - Philip Livingston to 34 Pasture Lane LLC for $2,496,000. Appraised value of $2,297,200. Assessed value of $1,608,040.

95 Gardiner Street - Carol Spivey to Yi Zou & Wenqi Zhao for $1,020,000. Appraised value of $908,300. Assessed value of $635,810.

301 Mansfield Avenue - Doris Gahwyler to Robert Crane for $910,650. Appraised value of $1,302,200. Assessed value of $911,540.

27 Pheasant Run - Spencer McIlmurray to Charles Moran for $1,300,000. Appraised value of $1,491,600. Assessed value of $1,044,120.

19 Patton Drive - Charles Moran to Anthony John & Andrea Mae Russell for $775,000. Appraised value of $581,700. Assessed value of $407,190.

24 West Elm Street - Joseph Carter to Brendan & Meredith Steiner for $575,000. Appraised value of $681,700. Assessed value of $477,190.

300 Hollow Tree Ridge Road - John Vandenheuvel to Oliver WIlson Development LLC for $930,000. Appraised value of $1,102,300. Assessed value of $771,610.

24 Greenwood Avenue - Deepa Nayini & Elise Feldman to Michael & Borislava Monahan $600,000. Appraised value of $398,000. Assessed value of $278,600.

620 Hollow Tree Ridge Road - Elizabeth Marren to Matthew Petricone for $1,235,000. Appraised value of $1,252,400. Assessed value of $876,680.

15 Sunswych Road - Alison Kutzer McFerran to 15 Sunswych LLC for $1,110,000. Appraised value of $1,020,500. Assessed value of $714,350.

197 Hollow Tree Ridge Road - Matthew Petricone & Emily Gustafson to Alexander & Nina Caruso for $855,000. Appraised value of $778,700. Assessed value of $545,090.

580 Hoyt Street - Charles Miller to Jacqueline & Kevin Connolly for $888,000. Appraised value of $958,600. Assessed value of $671,020.

20 Henry Street - Vincent Lupinacci to Joseph & Liza Coyne for $535,000. Appraised value of $669,900. Assessed value of $468,930.

57 Knollwood Lane - Victor Todd & Katherine Figler to Marie & Scott Lucas for $2,000,000. Appraised value of $1,730,700. Assessed value of $1,211,490.

1 Robin Hood Lane - Jason Fay to Lee Edward & Sarah Florence Edward for $1,750,000. Appraised value of $1,440,900. Assessed value of $1,008,630.

21 Devon Road - Robert & Caroline Hulick to Ilana Rothbein & Jessica Overlander for $1,450,000. Appraised value of $1,326,400. Assessed value of $928,480.

17 Lake Drive - 17 Lake Drive LLC to Michael & Megan McBrien for $1,685,000. Appraised value of $1,545,600. Assessed value of $1,081,920.

17 Abbey Road - Thomas Scott to Thomas & Katherine Scott for $1,090,000. Appraised value of $961,200. Assessed value of $672,840.

24 Cherry Street - Maureen Clarke to Jeremy & Erica Langlois for $619,000. Appraised value of $619,900. Assessed value of $433,930.

3 Juniper Road - Michael Stevens for Robert & Tamsin Rachofsky for $2,760,000. Appraised value of $2,697,900. Assessed value of $1,888,530.

33 Beverly Place - Christopher Martin to Brock Nigg & Heidi Lohrfink for $3,450,000. Appraised value of $3,788,400. Assessed value of $2,651,880.

1 Four Acres Road - Elaine Petrone to Timothy & Tesia Henn for $1,262,500. Appraised value of $1,113,800. Assessed value of $779,660.

18 Chestnut Street - Thomas Detroy & Cherie Zavitz to Mateo Pagani & Emily Deshaies for $675,000. Appraied value of $689,500. Assessed value of $482,650.

225 Hollow Tree Ridge Road - Jonathan & Jill Bognar to Sean & Nicole Dorn Mary O’Conner for $950,000. Appraised value of $826,700. Assessed value of $578,690.

50 Dubois Street - Michael & Jacquelyn Chevallier to Kevin Miller for $969,000. Appraised value of $832,500. Assessed value of $582,750.

58 Pear Tree Point Road - Richard Critchlow to Lizhi Yang & Jing Sun for $4,400,000. Appraised value of $4,730,800. Assessed value of $3,311,560.

308 West Avenue - Jonathan Fagan to John Marcel & Emily Faith Chard for $765,000. Appraised value of $689,600. Assessed value of $482,720.

204 Middlesex Road - Philip & Lauren Capen to Loretta Weitzel for $942,500. Appraised value of $793,800. Assessed value of $555,660.

1 Tokeneke Beach Drive - Michael Casolo to John & Katherine Mancini for $3,308,315. Appraised value of $2,397,400. Assessed value of $1,678,180.

3 Haskell Lane - Kevin Minicus to Danielle & Joseph Paccione for $1,700,000. Appraised value of $1,418,300. Assessed value of $992,810.

9 Crane Road - Rose Marie McCaghey to Brian & Laura Hagen for $1,800,000. Appraised value of $2,126,100. Assessed value of $1,488,270.

366 Mansfield Avenue - Costa Kensington to Philip & Lauren Capen for $2,300,000. Appraised value of $2,362,400. Assessed value of $1,653,680.

188 Middlese Road - Patricia Medwar to Emily & James Thomas for $1,668,000. Appraised value of $1,339,700. Assessed value of $937,790.

113 Leeuwarden Road - Christopher Jaskiewicz to Dennis & Holly Maroney for $2,445,000. Appraised value of $1,751,800. Assessed value of $1,226,260.

373 West Avenue - Jennifer Goodwin & John Tuohy to Santiago Castaneda Emura & Kayla Arno for $795,000. Appraised value of $691,700. Assessed value of $484,190.

12 Gardiner Street - Jeremy Jennings to William & Kristin Dueker for $1,100,000. Appraised value of $892,300. Assessed value of $624,610.

2 Four Acres Road - Jeffrey Tyrrell to Eliot Russell Cutler for $1,522,875. Appraised value of $1,347,000. Assessed value of $942,900.

10 Miller Road - Dennis Maroney to Jonathan & Margaret Fagna for $1,065,000. Appraised value of $1,146,400. Assessed value of $802,480.