Darien’s property transfers for September

property transfers property transfers Photo: Darien Times Photo: Darien Times Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Darien’s property transfers for September 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

20 Juniper Road - Paul Huffard to 20 Juniper LLC for $10,100,000. Appraised value of $9,733,700. Assessed value of $6,813,590.

61 Holly Lane - Diane Arledge to Peter & Christina Suffrendini for $3,875,000. Appraised value of $4,084,100. Assessed value of $2,858,870.

26 Greenleaf Avenue - Brendan Panda to Gregort & Diana Nehro for $2,360,000. Appraised value of $2,047,300. Assessed value of $1,433,110.

93 Hecker Avenue - Patricia Montanaro to Michael Grant for $595,000. Appraised value of $573,800. Assessed value of $401,660.

37 Maywood Road - Douglas & Kristen Cassetta to Jessica & Matthew Bennett for $1,070,000. Appraised value of $948,200. Assessed value of $663,740.

15 Phillips Lane - Matthew Bickford to Jeffrey & Megan Littell for $1,100,000. Appraised value of $1,112,900. Assessed value of $779,030.

207 Hollow Tree Ridge Road - Seagate LLC to Andrew & Catherine Volz for $2,247,500. Appraised value of $597,800. Assessed value of $418,460.

159 Holmes Avenue - Michael Kuras to Sarah & Brendan Rafalski for $1,000,000. Appraised value of $880,200. Assessed value of $616,140.

5 Park Lane - Lynn Dennis to Dilip Uthiriaraj & Priya Dhanasekaran for $810,000. Appraised value of $823,600. Assessed value of $576,520.

3 Glenwood Drive - Richard Moorhead to Charles Welsh & Laura Michelle for $622,500. Appraised value of $614,300. Assessed value of $430,010.

19 Miles Road - Lawrence & Belinda Fang to James Raymond for $1,255,000. Appraised value of $1,075,600. Assessed value of $752,920.

22 Greenwood Lane - William & Carmel Ferguson to Jiayong Ju & Qingxiu Tang for $372,500. Appraised value of $265,900. Assessed value of $186,130.