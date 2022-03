DARIEN— Tachyon meditation, photosynthesis for your cells: the suite of services offered at CHECK Body-Mind are not your traditional spa fare.

They may even sound — and look — like something straight out of science fiction.

That’s because the brand-new wellness center, which celebrated its grand opening at its 883 Boston Post Road location last week, wants to be a place where cutting-edge technology meets health.

“We do complete anti-aging, athletic recovery, body-mind wellness — it’s a whole system,” founder Amber Kemp said. “There isn’t anything quite like this around here.”

Kemp, who is from West Hartford, said she suffered a stroke as a baby that partially paralyzed her face and launched a lifetime quest for alternative wellness and longevity methods.

She has training as a yoga instructor and hypnotherapist among other practices, Kemp said.

Now, she said, her first brick-and-mortar establishment aims to form a community of wellness-seekers who can take advantage of the full range of services offered.

One such service is Tachyon meditation, which incorporates “energy medicine” and promises relief from stress and pain, anti-aging benefits and improved sleep quality.

Another is LED light therapy or “photobiomodulation” that Kemp said increases collagen production, targets aging skin and can treat joint and muscle pain.

The center also offers traditional massage, yoga and meditation sessions, along with a cryotherapy chamber, which blasts air at extremely low temperatures and is meant to combat inflammation, Kemp said.

The store employs four staff members and contracts specialized technicians for some of its services.

Kesti Aysseh, the executive director of Darien’s Chamber of Commerce, said the timing of the center’s launch is especially fortuitous, given a recent surge of interest in wellness practices.

“Coming out of COVID, we are focused on our health more than ever and having a wellness center that speaks to physical, emotional and mental health is paramount,” Aysseh said. “It is so special for Darien to have a unique business like CHECK Body-Mind and a young entrepreneur like Amber being part of the Darien Chamber.”

Membership packages run from $120 to $220 per month, while appointments for individual sessions start at $45. Kemp said she’s already seen community interest, with clientele ranging from high-school athletes to people in their 60s.

There’s a meaning behind the name she chose for the center, Kemp said.

“Check in with your body and mind, just taking that moment for you,” Kemp said. “Fill your own cup so you can show up for other people.”