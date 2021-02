DARIEN — The town’s grand list is up 0.68 percent despite the pandemic’s impact on many economic factors.

The Oct. 1 net grand list reflects a 70 percent assessed value of $8,635,984,905, which is an increase of $58,956,203 over the 2019 grand list. The list is before any actions from the Board of Assessment Appeals.

The grand list establishes the town’s tax base, allowing leadership to make budget decisions based on the town’s anticipated property tax income and, in turn, impacting the the mill rate. Assessed values are typically 70 percent of the appraised value and are not necessarily indicative of market value.

The biggest change was in the real estate category, which increased by $42,528,134. The increase in motor vehicle value was $12,517,300, while personal property value by $3,787,022.

Darien’s grand list has marginally gone up and down over the last few years. It increased about 1 percent from 2018 to 2019, after decreasing about 1 percent from 2017 to 2018, and increasing just under 1 percent from 2016 to 2017.

The real estate category is made up largely of residential properties, which makes up $7.4 billion. Commercial makes up $676.8 million, and vacant land makes up $104.6 million. Apartments make up $48.1 million.

Passenger cars make up $255.6 million of the motor vehicle value, commercial vehicles make up $2.7 million and combination vehicles make up $7.9 million.

Cable equipment is the largest valued item in the personal property, at $114.6 million. Other times include farming tools, horses, data processing and telecommunications equipment, and furniture.

The highest real estate value in Darien continues to be Avalon, at $46.9 million, followed by the Steinkraus estate on Great Island at $35 million, with the Residence at Selleck’s Woods property coming in third at $28.9 million.

Fourth is the Goodwives Shopping Center at $22.4 million, and Wee Burn Country Club rounds out the top five at $18.2 million.

The top five motor vehicles include a 2020 Rolls Royce Cullinan at $266,000, followed by a 2020 McLaren 720s, at $210,000, a 2019 McLaren 720S at $171,500, a 2018 McLaren 720S at $155,400, and a 2020 Aston DB11 at $154,400.

One again, Connecticut Light & Power/Eversource, Yankee Gas and Aquarion make up the highest level of personal property assessment, with a combined $117.7 million in value.

The bulk of exemptions were for veterans with a combined $3,255,385, with total exemptions at $5,306,232.

Darien offered a COVID-19 related extension on personal property taxes from July 1 until Oct. 1 without interest or penalties, and the tax collector said almost all due was collected. Another extension on the same terms for those who could prove hardship was given for taxes due Jan. 1.

The Grand List is managed by the office of the town assessor in town hall. To inquire about tax assessments contact Assessor Anthony Homicki at 203-656-7310.