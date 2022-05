DARIEN — Come fall, residents can get jammin’ at the Darien Chamber of Commerce’s first annual music and food festival.

The chamber is asking all residents to save Oct. 8 for Chamber Jam, a festival that will replace the organization’s traditional and annual wine tasting. The event will be held at The Gardener’s Center on Post Road.

Though initially planned as a town party to celebrate Darien’s bicentennial in 2020, COVID-19 delayed the celebration, the chamber said.

“Chamber Jam was born out of the idea to better connect the local businesses with the residents of Darien,” the chamber said in a release.

The event will feature live music from local bands, beverages and a sampling of food from local restaurants. Tickets begin at $125 per person and will go on sale late August.

Attendees must be 21 years old or older.

The Spadtastics — a local Grateful Dead cover band — is the featured musical guest. Boston-based rock group Busker will be the opening band, playing a set spanning a “wide range of musical influences,” according to the Chamber.

Funds raised by the event will benefit the Chamber and its charitable foundation, which provides scholarships to several local students annually.

“The lot will be cleared and the stage will be set for hundreds of people to enjoy live music, eat delicious food and dance the night away,” the chamber said.