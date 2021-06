DARIEN — The town’s long-serving first selectman won’t be running for a sixth term, she announced in a release Wednesday.

Jayme Stevenson, a Darien resident for about 30 years, has held the post for about 10 years, the release read.

Stevenson ran for lieutenant governor in 2018.

“There are too many meaningful projects completed and problems solved to mention here but in the big picture, what I’m most proud of are the people who work tirelessly to support our residents and businesses — our employees, the hundreds of board and commission volunteers and community support and faith organizations who are the strong threads of the fabric of our everyday lives,” she said in the release.

Stevenson said the town needed to be engaged beyond the local level “for Darien’s voice to be heard on policy matters that impact our daily lives.” She cited her experience holding positions with other organizations over her time in office, such as the Western Connecticut Council of Governments, Connecticut Conference of Municipalities and the Connecticut Interlocal Risk Management Agency.

She spoke to the community’s resilience, touching on the challenges 2020 posed. Stevenson said maintaining local control of the town would be “one of the biggest challenges facing town leaders going forward.”

Stevenson added that she strongly thought the role should have term limits.

“The decision to step aside was very difficult given the exciting, transformational work we’ve done to plan for the Darien of our future and the close friendships I’ve made along the way,” she said. “I feel humbled and gratified by all we’ve set in motion. New leadership and fresh ideas, grounded by our history and community values, are healthy for our community.”