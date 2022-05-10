Darien’s ‘biggest budget in the history of the town’ approved by RTM

DARIEN — Convening in person for the first time since March 2020, the Representative Town Meeting formally approved a budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year on Monday that offered no surprises despite being the biggest budget the town has passed.
Sporting mandatory masks, around 68 members of the nearly-100-member body clustered in the Town Hall auditorium late Monday night to vote on multiple budgetary measures. In keeping with a relatively straightforward budget session, there were no last-minute surprises or major cuts to funding.