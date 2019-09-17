Darien’s bicentennial campaign kicking off in community

Through a town-wide mailing and community forums, the town’s 2020 Bicentennial Committee is hoping to spread the news and promote plans to celebrate the town’s 200th birthday next year.

“These outreach efforts are intended to inform and get folks excited for the town’s 200th birthday year,” said First Selectman Jayme Stevenson. “We want to encourage both residents and businesses alike to support Darien’s official events and to discover ways that town organizations can participate and promote their own Bicentennial celebrations.”

A “Save the Year” postcard, to be mailed to all Darien addresses in early October, includes the dates and locations of official town Bicentennial events and features the official Bicentennial Logo and 068200 designs. The colorful postcard, which features current and historic photos from around town, was designed by Jaymie Pavolonis, a graphic designer who worked with the official logo and color scheme created by Darien High School students Charlie Callery, Will Henry Harmon and Kelly Niederreither.

“We are hoping this postcard will prompt people to not only reserve these special town events on their 2020 calendars, but also encourage residents to learn more about contributing to these events so that Darien can celebrate its birthday in style,” said Al Miller, chairman of the 2020 Bicentennial Committee.

Check donations may be made out to Town of Darien, and please include “2020 Bicentennial” in the memo line of the check. Checks may be mailed to Darien Town Hall, 2 Renshaw Road, Darien, CT 06820 and include ATT: 2020 Bicentennial on the envelope.

In addition, public forums have been scheduled. Two community forums will include a presentation by members of the committee’s executive team on plans that are still evolving for the Bicentennial. The first Community Forum will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. in Room 206 at Town Hall, 2 Renshaw Road. The second Community Forum will be held on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 11 am in the Community Room at the Darien Library, 1441 Post Road. Information will also be shared about opportunities to sponsor the Bicentennial and ways for organizations to participate. There will be time for a Q&A following the presentation.

“The town will have a community calendar on its website, where non-profits and official sponsors may post their own Bicentennial events,” said Susan Marks, a selectman who is also serving as bicentennial coordinator. “We also want to encourage non-profits and sponsors to display the official 2020 Logo for their own Bicentennial events.”

Representatives of the town’s faith communities will be invited to the Darien Historical Society on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 11 a.m., to discuss and coordinate a possible “Ringing of the Bells” during the Anniversary Day Ceremony on June 12.

“The Ringing of the Bells was a major highlight of the town’s 150th birthday celebration in 1970,” said Miller. “We are hoping that all the town’s churches will participate - it would be a very special highlight to mark this special occasion.”

Information on Bicentennial events and projects is available at www.darienct.gov/2020 and social media posts can be found by searching “@DarienCT200” on Instagram and Twitter, or “DarienCT200” on Facebook.