Darien’s United Methodist Church recently welcomed a new pastor

The United Methodist Church of Darien recently welcomed the Reverend Phyllis J. Leopold to its pulpit. Reverend Leopold began her appointment with UMC Darien on Aug. 2.

The church has opened its doors to in-house worship on Sundays at 10 a.m., under safety guidelines approved by the New York Annual Conference of the Methodist Church.

“To me, good ministry is where faith and real life intersect for all ages and stages of life. This is what I think about when I close my eyes and imagine the future at Darien United Methodist,” she said.

Leopold has served in extension ministry for 18 years as executive director of The Association of Religious Communities in Danbury. She has held previous extension ministry appointments to the Council of Churches in Bridgeport; the National Council of Churches in New York City and as a Peace with Justice Advocate on Bishop C. Dale White’s program cabinet. She also served several local churches in the New York Conference: St. John’s UMC in Elmont, Christ UMC in Brooklyn, Washington Square UMC in Manhattan, and Nichols UMC in Trumbull, and has also taught ministry in non-profit settings to students at Yale Divinity School. Reverend Leopold received her bachelor’s degree from Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania and her master of divinity from Yale Divinity School.

For more information about United Methodist Church, visit umcdarien.org/.