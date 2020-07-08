Darien’s St. John’s outreach program awards scholarships to Darien High seniors

St. John Outreach Scholarships, in memory of Therese Evers and Annette Kritzer, were presented on Tuesday, June 30, at St. John Church to two Darien High School seniors, based on their dedicated service to the community.

The Therese Evers Memorial Scholarship was presented to Kaitlyn Popson for her service to the church and community. As a member of the St. John’s youth group, Kaitlyn was involved in many outreach projects and with The Depot, Kaitlyn worked with Helping Hands to raise funds to stock the Darien Human Services Closet. At Darien High School, Kaitlyn was involved in Health and Humanitarian Club and was a Link Leader. Kaitlyn plans to attend Boston College in the fall.

The Annette Kritzer Memorial Scholarship was presented to Juliette Kiernan for her dedicated service to community. At St. John’s Church Juliette was a catechist for the past two years and sang in the youth choir. In the community Juliette volunteers at New Covenant Center and as a member of DHS Tudor Singers and National Honor Society, has had many outreach opportunities at Darien High School. Juliette will attend Villanova University in the fall.

In January of 1986, Therese Evers and Annette Kritzer, both members of the St. John Parish Community, passed away in unrelated car accidents. Therese was 15 and a sophomore at Darien High and Annette was 21 and a junior at Oberlin College. Inspired by their personal generosity and example of service to others, a group of friends and parishioners established two scholarships in their memory dedicated to community outreach. The current scholarship award is $1,500 per scholarship.