Darien’s St. John Parish to get new pastor in September

Monsignor Tom Powers will become the pastor of St. John Parish in Darien on Sept. 1.

St. John Parish, a Catholic parish in Darien, will have a new pastor at the beginning of September.

Current pastor Father Frank Hoffman recently announced the pastor will be Monsignor Tom Powers.

“I can honestly say that, if I actually got to decide, he would be my first choice. He is a wonderful man and a wonderful priest and will be a wonderful pastor for St. John Church,” Hoffman said in announcement to the parish.

Msgr. Powers worked for a number of years nearby at Trinity Catholic High School in Stamford as chaplain. He spent ten years working in the Office of Bishops in Rome before returning to take the position of Vicar General in our diocese under Bishop Caggiano. Msgr. Powers will continue to be the Vicar General. He will begin his assignment as pastor on Sept.1

Father Hoffman was installed as pastor of St. John’s in January 2015 after leaving his post as parochial vicar at St. Catherine of Siena in 2014. He replaced Monsignor Frank McGrath.

He told The Darien TImes he has been appointed by Bishop Caggiano as Vicar for Clergy and Religious for the Diocese of Bridgeport.

“My job will be to act as a support and advocate for the priests, deacon and religious brothers and sisters of our diocese. I will be advising the bishop on personnel and other matters,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman’s new residence is going to be at Assumption Parish in Westport and he said he will be working at the Catholic Center in Bridgeport alongside Bishop Caggiano and Msgr. Powers, who, in addition to being pastor of St. John Church, will continue as Vicar General of the diocese.

Hoffman shared a a video message to the parish from Msgr. Tom Powers to St. John Parishioners.