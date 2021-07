Children will be taking to the streets July 4.

The Darien VFW Post 6933 is hosting the 16th annual July 4th Push-n-Pull Parade, a parade featuring children riding bikes, scooters, wagons and non-motorized vehicles.

Given the pandemic and timing for approvals, the route of the parade has changed - stepping off from Darien High School with a start time of 10:30 a.m. sharp.

Families are encouraged to arrive at Darien High School from 9:45 to 10 a.m. The parade will end at the VFW Post 6933, 205 Noroton Ave. (in the parking lot adjacent to the Noroton Heights Fire Department and McGuane Field).

The Post’s Color Guard will lead the parade, which drew close to 3,000 residents in 2019. As in prior years, there will be a contest in which participants will have a chance to win honors in multiple categories, including a “best decorated” category for a vehicle with wheels (e.g., a tricycle, bicycle, scooter or wagon), a “best decorated” category for a float, and a “most patriotic” dressed family category. All vehicles must be non-motorized. Winners of the contest will be announced at 10:20 a.m., and they will lead the parade as Honorary Grand Marshals.

The parade will travel down Noroton Avenue to the Post, where there will be food vendors and live entertainment, including Rockin’ Rhythms with Mr. Ray. There will also be children’s activities, including face painting and a selection of removable children’s tattoos.

This event is free and open to the public, with a suggested donation of $20 per family payable at the VFW to support the Post and its headquarters, the former Chapel of Fitch’s Home for Soldiers and their Orphans (the first veterans’ home in the U.S. that was established right here in Darien just after the Civil War).