Darien’s Public Works cancels spring bulk pick-up, offers services online

Public Works Public Works Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Darien’s Public Works cancels spring bulk pick-up, offers services online 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Department of Public Works in Darien has announced the suspension of its annual spring bulk pick-up program due to concerns with the Covid-19 virus. The program usually begins in April and continues through June.

Effective this week, March 23, Darien Town Hall will be closed to walk-in public access due to safety concerns for public and employees related to Covid 19.

The public works department will continue to provide services albeit without face to face contact. Please conduct your business and service requests via telephone, internet, and emails. The transfer station is open. Please avoid gathering at the transfer station and maintain social distancing. The swap shop is closed until further notice.

Residents with questions should call 203-656-7346 or via email atdpwoffice@darienct.gov The website also contains information about services we offer and requirements for permits at www.darienct.gov.

The majority of business or service requests can be conducted without office visits. Services offered by public works include:

Dump sticker sales —for residential access into Darien Transfer Station and Recycling Center. Information regarding dump sticker purchase can be found at this link. http://www.darienct.gov/content/28025/28549/28551/default.aspx. Requests can be taken over the phone and will accept scanned or picture of required documents via email or US mail.

Commercial dump permits, for commercial access into Darien Transfer Station and Recycling Center. Commercial Permit Application can be found at this link. http://www.darienct.gov/filestorage/28565/28567/29165/29202/Commercial_Refuse_Permit_Application.pdf. Completed forms and supporting documentation can be submitted