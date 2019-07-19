Darien’s Parks & Rec Department offers variety of summer camps and classes

The Darien Parks and Recreation Department offers a variety of programs for residents. Registration for programs takes place online at www.darienct.gov/parkrec, at the recreation office in Town Hall, or through the mail. For more information, call 203-656-7325.

Safe boating classes: Boat Safe Connecticut LLC offers this eight-hour course that will meet the requirements to obtain a Connecticut Safe Boating Certificate and Personal Watercraft Operations. Class will be on Tuesday, Aug. 6, and Thursday, Aug. 8, 6-10 p.m. at the Town Hall. Participants must attend both dates and all hours to be considered for certification. The fee is $90/Darien resident; $108/non-resident. Pre-registration is required.

Summer camps

Parks and Recreation is offering several fun, weeklong camps:

Week of July 15:

All Star FC Soccer Camps (ages 3-5 and 5-12)

Future Stars Basketball Camp (ages 5-12)

New Level Tennis Camp (ages 5-14, divided by age)

Downunder Kids Paddling (SUP) Camp (ages 9-12+)

Week of July 22:

Flag Football Camp (ages 5-12)

New Level Tennis Camp (ages 5-14, divided by age)

LEGO Adventure Camp (ages 6 and 7)

UK International Soccer Camp (ages 4-18, divided by age)

Downunder Kids Paddling (SUP) Camp (ages 9-12+)

Week of July 29:

Horsemanship Camps (ages 5-6 and 7-14)

All Star FC Soccer Camps (ages 3-5 and 5-12)

Mad Science (entering grades 1-6)

New Level Tennis Camp (ages 5-14, divided by age)

Overtime Athletics Sports Spectacular (ages 5-12)

Downunder Kids Paddling (SUP) Camp (ages 9-12+)

Week of Aug. 5:

Horsemanship Camps (ages 5-6 and 7-14)

Blue Wave Kickers Soccer Camp (ages 3-5 and 5-15, divided by age)

Mad Science (entering grades 2-6)

New Level Tennis Camp (ages 5-14, divided by age)

Downunder Kids Paddling (SUP) Camp (ages 9-12+)

Week of Aug. 12:

All Star FC Soccer Camps (ages 3-5 and 5-12)

New Level Tennis Camp (ages 5-14, divided by age)

Overtime Athletics Sports Spectacular (ages 5-12)

Week of Aug. 19:

Blue Wave Kickers Soccer Camp (ages 3-5 and 5-15, divided by age)

New Level Tennis Camp (ages 5-14, divided by age)

Lego Robotics (ages 7-9 and 10-14)

Week of Aug. 26-28:

All Star FC Soccer Camps (ages 3-5 and 5-8)

Sprout Chefs Cooking Camp (ages 5-12)

For a complete listing of camp dates, fees and locations, visit www.darienct.gov/parkrec and click on “Online Program Registration.”