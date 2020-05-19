Darien’s Parent Support Network to hold virtual meeting Thursday am

The Parent Support Network is part of the Youth Mental Health Project

The Parent Support Network affiliates hold monthly parent support meetings run by volunteer, trained facilitators who are parents with experience raising a child who has struggled with his or her mental health.

Locally, the Darien Parent Support Network is hosting a virtual meeting this Thursday, May 21st at 10:00am. Fill out the RSVP form by clicking here and you will then be sent a link to the meeting on Zoom.

Also, national virtual meetings are available for parents residing anywhere in the United States. To find national meetings click here: https://ymhproject.org/events/