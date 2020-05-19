https://www.darientimes.com/news/article/Darien-s-Parent-Support-Network-to-hold-virtual-15280006.php
Darien’s Parent Support Network to hold virtual meeting Thursday am
Photo: Contributed
The Parent Support Network affiliates hold monthly parent support meetings run by volunteer, trained facilitators who are parents with experience raising a child who has struggled with his or her mental health.
Locally, the Darien Parent Support Network is hosting a virtual meeting this Thursday, May 21st at 10:00am. Fill out the RSVP form by clicking here and you will then be sent a link to the meeting on Zoom.
Also, national virtual meetings are available for parents residing anywhere in the United States. To find national meetings click here: https://ymhproject.org/events/
