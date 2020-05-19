  • The Parent Support Network is part of the Youth Mental Health Project Photo: Contributed

The Parent Support Network affiliates hold monthly parent support meetings run by volunteer, trained facilitators who are parents with experience raising a child who has struggled with his or her mental health.

Locally, the Darien Parent Support Network is hosting a virtual meeting this Thursday, May 21st at 10:00am. Fill out the RSVP form by clicking here and you will then be sent a link to the meeting on Zoom.

Also, national virtual meetings are available for parents residing anywhere in the United States. To find national meetings click here: https://ymhproject.org/events/