Darien's Opus for Person-to-Person celebrating 25 years

DARIEN — Opus for Person-to-Person is celebrating its 25th Anniversary with its “Silver Jubilee” campaign online through Feb. 12. Funds raised from the campaign will go directly to support Person-to-Person, a non-profit agency dedicated to providing individuals and families with essential resources to help them overcome daily challenges and put them on a path toward economic stability.
Opus is partnering with the Kate Keller Bates team at Compass RE, the exclusive corporate sponsor of this campaign. Opus also acknowledged Katherine and Bob Michele for their $25,000 challenge grant that kicked off the campaign.