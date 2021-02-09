Darien's Opus for Person-to-Person celebrating 25 years

DARIEN — Opus for Person-to-Person is celebrating its 25th Anniversary with its “Silver Jubilee” campaign online through Feb. 12. Funds raised from the campaign will go directly to support Person-to-Person, a non-profit agency dedicated to providing individuals and families with essential resources to help them overcome daily challenges and put them on a path toward economic stability.

Opus is partnering with the Kate Keller Bates team at Compass RE, the exclusive corporate sponsor of this campaign. Opus also acknowledged Katherine and Bob Michele for their $25,000 challenge grant that kicked off the campaign.

Opus has stayed true to its original mission to raise funds and awareness for Person-to-Person (P2P). Over its 25 years and with all volunteers, Opus has raised over $6.5 million to help local families meet basic needs.

At the same time, it has fostered a community of women committed to giving back, led to long-lasting friendships, and helped show our children the importance of using your time and talents to make a difference in your community. These accomplishments would not have been possible without the dedication of Opus’s founders, alumni, and current members and the generosity and contribution of the town.

“Twenty-five years ago, a group of women met to lay the foundation for OPUS, a mission-based volunteer organization, to raise awareness and funds for Person-to-Person,” OPUS Co-Founder Katherine Michele said. Michele said the group strongly believed, and still does, that the mission would be impactful and make a meaningful difference to P2P, their clients, the community, their families and selves.

“Our most enduring legacy may be the understanding that the needs in our community still call for the ‘great works’ that helped define OPUS 25 years ago,” Michele said.

The funds raised through this campaign will help better the lives of the more than 28,000 clients P2P assists each year. From baby layettes to food assistance, clothing, emergency financial aid, camperships, and scholarships, P2P’s work is critical to ensuring that the basic needs of our local community are met.

“We look forward to reconnecting with our alumni and supporters to celebrate the accomplishments of the past 25 years and raise funds for P2P when the needs of our community have never been greater,” Opus for Person-to-Person co-president Sarah Vrabac, said.

Now through Feb. 12, visit www.p2phelps.org/opus25 to make a donation in celebration of Opus’s 25 years and to continue to support Opus for Person-to-Person and its mission.

Established in 1968, P2P serves the communities of Darien, New Canaan, Norwalk, Stamford, Weston, Westport, and Wilton.