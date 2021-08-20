Skip to main content
Darien's Mather Homestead welcoming back 'On The Trail'

The Mather Homestead in Darien recently celebrated the legacy of the Homestead's Owner from 1906 until 1930, Stephen Tyng Mather, (1867-1930), with a "birthday party" that featured old fashioned games, fun, along with cake. The Homestead is welcoming back the band "On the Trail" for a repeat performance on Sunday, Aug. 29 at 4 p.m. as part of the Homestead's "Music at Mather" series.

Contributed photo

DARIEN - The Mather Homestead is welcoming back the band “On the Trail” for a repeat performance on Aug. 29 at 4 p.m. as part of the Homestead’s “Music at Mather” series.

The band is also a modern acoustic quartet that explores everything from bluegrass to contemporary pop, from stunning instrumentals to beautiful songs. The band bonded from their love of bluegrass and the band Punch Brothers and has already gained recognition and praise for their execution of challenging music, as well as for their new original music.

The band features Darien Middlesex Middle School Music Teacher, Austin Scelzo on the fiddle instrument, and vocals, Tom Polizzi on the mandolin, and vocals, Chet Duke on the banjo, and Charlie Widmer on the guitar, and vocals.

The event is bring your own blanket, chairs and beverage.

The concert will be on the lawn of the Homestead, 19 Mather Road, weather permitting. The concert is $25 for nonmembers of the Homestead, and $10 students, and youths. Tickets are available on the Homestead’s website at matherhomestead.org.