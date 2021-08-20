Darien's Mather Homestead welcoming back 'On The Trail'

Contributed photo

DARIEN - The Mather Homestead is welcoming back the band “On the Trail” for a repeat performance on Aug. 29 at 4 p.m. as part of the Homestead’s “Music at Mather” series.

The band is also a modern acoustic quartet that explores everything from bluegrass to contemporary pop, from stunning instrumentals to beautiful songs. The band bonded from their love of bluegrass and the band Punch Brothers and has already gained recognition and praise for their execution of challenging music, as well as for their new original music.