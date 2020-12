DARIEN — The pandemic may have sidelined a lot of the holiday happenings, but Santa Claus made a point of coming out to visit with kids at the Mather Homestead.

Saturday afternoon the facility held a safe-distanced visit with the Big Man. Kids were invited into the decorated barn—individually by family—or chose to stay in the car and speak with him outside.

“We are trying to provide some Christmas fun events for kids during a time when they can’t see Santa too easily,” explained Maeve McGovern, one of several costumed volunteers who waved to and welcomed people.

“We will have over 100 kids here to visit Santa,” noted Heather Raker, interim executive director.

She said that along with the visit, kids all received a stocking with their name on it filled with colonial-era toys.

“Nothing with batteries,” she said.

“We’re excited to spread some Christmas cheer,” McGovern said.

The Mather Homestead was built in 1778 and owned by the Mather family through seven generations, until 2017 when it was donated to The Mather Homestead Foundation thanks to the generosity of the McPherson family. The home is rich in history and open for public enjoyment and education. The Foundation recently completed a new "barn," the Elizabeth W. Chilton Education Center, which will enable the Foundation to reach its vision of becoming a preeminent center for historical education in Fairfield.

The Mather Homestead Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, oversees the Mather Homestead.

Upcoming events include a virtual evening with a mixologist on Jan. 30, a book club meeting in February, and weekly yoga classes. Find out more at matherhomestead.org.