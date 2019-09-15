Darien’s Masonic Club kicks off Wreaths Across America donations

Captain John Carter, USNR, left, accepting the check from Silas Mante, Master of Ivanhoe Lodge#107 A.F. & A.M. and David Zecchin, President of the Masonic Club of Darien, Inc.

The Masonic Club of Darien kicked-off the 2019 Wreaths Across America program in Darien by presenting a check for $500 to the new local Wreaths Across America Location Coordinator, John Carter.

Collections for Wreaths Across America will begin Sept. 28, and occur at local businesses who have donated space outside their establishments for this purpose. Please donate freely to this worthy cause when you patronize our local businesses. Watch local media for announcements regarding which businesses will be used for collecting each weekend.

Donations are also accepted online at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org. Just click on "Donate" and then on "Sponsor A Wreath With A Local Fundraising Group". Be sure to include the following two codes: Our Location ID: CTSVGD and Our Group ID: CT0007 on all orders and also on your check if paying by check. This will ensure that the local cemetery will receive the wreaths.

There are 2,184 military graves in the Spring Grove Veterans Cemetery awaiting these wreaths. The ceremony for 2019 will be on Saturday, Dec. 14 at twelve noon sharp.