Darien’s LWV to host political women leaders forum

Senator Heather Somers Senator Heather Somers Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Darien’s LWV to host political women leaders forum 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

The League of Women Voters of Darien is proud to present the next program in its speaker series celebrating the 100th anniversary of Women’s Right to Vote. The Darien League has chosen the theme “women using power to bring about positive change.”

In keeping with this theme, the League will feature a panel discussion, entitled Women Elected to Lead Change in Connecticut: How Women in Hartford are Navigating Politics, Advancing Policy and Leading the Way for Others.

The program will feature Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Themis Klarides (R), Representative Cristin McCarthy- Vahey (D), Senator Mae Flexer (D) and Senator Heather Somers (R). Hearst Media will moderate.

The program will be held on Nov. 14 at The Waters Edge at Giovanni’s, 2748 Boston Post Road, Darien. It will begin with welcome at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon, and program at 12:30 - 1:30. Ticket price is $45. R.s.v.p. by Nov. 1 by sending a check to Evonne Klein, 19 Saltbox Lane, Darien, CT 06820 or pay online at lwv.darien.org