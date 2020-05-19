Darien’s Human Services Planning Council creates ‘mask brigade’

Due to the coronavirus health crisis, our current reality calls for wearing masks in public places and when not able to appropriately distance ourselves from others. This places a burden on local organizations and businesses, as their employees are required to wear masks at all times in order to operate and serve the community.

Several members of Darien’s Human Services Planning Council, which is convened by the Community Fund of Darien, stepped forward to create the Darien Mask Brigade, where individuals and groups may "adopt" a local business/organization and support their work by providing cloth masks for their employees. Masks can be homemade or purchased.

How does it work?

Review the list of participating businesses found at www.communityfunddarien.org and the number of masks each requests.

Choose your organization by completing the Adopt a Business section below. Your selection will be confirmed by email.

Once confirmed, set up to make your masks at home! Please complete and deliver your masks to your adopted business within two weeks. Masks can be pleated or triangle-shaped. Links to patterns with and without a sewing machine found on the website, or use your own.

Masks should be made of two layers of tightly woven fabric, preferably pre-washed 100% cotton, with elastic or fabric ties/ear loops.

Size of 12 inches by 6 inches is standard for adults, roughly 6 x 7 inches for the fabric part, not counting ties.

When you have completed your mask project, please email community@communityfunddarien.org to coordinate delivery.

Darien First Selectman Jayme Stevenson applauded the initiative, noting, “Masks will be our new normal for the foreseeable future. In order to help Darien nonprofit agencies and local businesses reopen safely, we wanted to make sure everyone had reusable masks for their staff. Connecting Darien’s wonderful mask-making volunteers to agencies in need is ideal and serves to bring our community together in new and meaningful ways when we need it the most. I’m grateful to the HSPC for taking the lead on this important initiative.”

Join the movement! Any questions, please email community@communityfunddarien.org.