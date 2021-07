DARIEN - The Mather Homestead celebrated the legacy of Stephen Tyng Mather (1867-1930) on June 26 with a “birthday party.”

Sixty guests were split into two teams - The Yellowstone Rangers and the Grand Teton Grizzlies - to compete in a potato sack race, tug of war, and a pie-eating contest among other events.

The event was officially termed “the Mather Mountain Party,” which refers to Mather’s trip to the U.S. National Parks in 1916, which paved the way for the creation of the National Park Service. Mather also owned the Homestead from 1906 until 1930.

Visit www.matherhomestead.org for more information about the Homestead.