Darien’s Hindley School creates new Holiday Market tradition

Randi Weiner
Current Hindley mom, Brooke Mountain and her daughter Sterling Mountain. Under her venture Shuck It by Brooke, Brooke makes a variety of hand painted items sourced from shells collected from local restaurants and Weed Beach. This was Brooke's first time selling her items and she was a hit, selling out of several of her lines.
contributed by Lauren Stevens

DARIEN — Hindley Elementary School held its first Holiday Market, an updated — and safety conscious — version of its traditional Cookies, Cocoa & Caroling event.

The goal of the event was to bring together families and the broader community for an afternoon that included crafts, games, cookie decorating, refreshments and shopping, said PTO board member Lauren Stevens.

Local support came from the Darien Thrift Shop, Pure Barre and JA Elite hosting tables and Mama Carmelas running a station with hot chocolate and coffee.

The mart included an area for children to do their own holiday shopping and purchase gifts for their families for $2 or $3. Items that they made or customized themselves included body scrubs, My Intent necklaces, keychains, photos and picture frames. Also on sale were coasters handmade by 5th grade Hindley students ahead of the event.

“Feedback from the market was tremendous, particularly given that we had originally planned the event for Saturday and had to reschedule due to the weather,” Stevens said. “We hope to grow the event for next year and turn this into a new Hindley tradition.”

Committee members included Lauren Stevens, Caroline Jennings, Melissa Kirby, Emily Brown, Jessie Prunell and Elena Braylovskaya.