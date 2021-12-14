Darien’s Hindley School creates new Holiday Market tradition Randi Weiner Dec. 14, 2021
Current Hindley mom, Brooke Mountain and her daughter Sterling Mountain. Under her venture Shuck It by Brooke, Brooke makes a variety of hand painted items sourced from shells collected from local restaurants and Weed Beach. This was Brooke's first time selling her items and she was a hit, selling out of several of her lines.
Carter Garibaldi, current 1st grade Hindley student and local author Carrie Seim. Carter purchased a copy of Carrie's new book, Horse Girl, for his sister and was ecstatic to have Carrie personalise the copy. As Horse Girl came out during the pandemic, Carrie is only now getting to do in person events and was excited to be able to personalize the book for so many children and answer questions.
Emily Brown, one of the Hindley Holiday Market committee members, ran an incredibly successful bake sale with over $250 being raised towards projects at a neighboring elementary school in Stamford. Additionally, we were able to donate baked goods to the Noroton Heights fire station, Darien police department and the teachers and staff at Hindley. Emily also spearheaded the collection for P2P and was able to deliver new books and board games toward their holiday collection.
Diana Castaneda, currently a paraprofessional at Hindley, had tremendous success selling her homemade ornaments and holiday decoration.
Reagan Herbers, 4th grade Hindley student, taking a photo for her homemade picture frame gift.
DARIEN — Hindley Elementary School held its first Holiday Market, an updated — and safety conscious — version of its traditional Cookies, Cocoa & Caroling event.
The goal of the event was to bring together families and the broader community for an afternoon that included crafts, games, cookie decorating, refreshments and shopping, said PTO board member Lauren Stevens.